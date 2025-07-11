Pharmacopeial Discussion Group Announces Outcome of 2025 Expansion Round

– The Pharmacopeial Discussion Group (PDG) is pleased to share the outcome of its latest expansion round.The initial expansion phase launched in 2022 led, after a successful pilot phase, to the inclusion of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission as the first new member of the PDG in 2023. Building on this recent experience, and in order to ensure that any new candidate receives appropriate support, the PDG carefully reviewed its available resources in light of its strategic priorities, deciding to admit one pharmacopoeia during this second phase.Following a thorough review process and a consensus decision among PDG members, the group is therefore delighted to announce that the Korean Pharmacopoeia has been selected for admission as a). This decision reflects the quality of the Korean Pharmacopoeia’s application and its alignment with the PDG’s mission to promote global harmonization of pharmacopeial standards.The PDG would like to thank all applicants for their interest and participation in this round and congratulates the Korean Pharmacopoeia on their successful application. The group looks forward to fruitful discussions and harmonization work with the new Candidate Participant in the coming months.For additional information, please contact:USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.