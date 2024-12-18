Pharmaceutical Water Market Size to Worth USD 99.30 Bn by 2034

The global pharmaceutical water market size is calculated at USD 42.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 99.30 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 8.74% between 2024 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the pharmaceutical water market is worth USD 47.47 billion in 2025. Canada market was valued at USD 4.41 billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2024 to 2034.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the market and contributed the largest market share of 34.85% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 9.45% from 2024 to 2033.

• By type, the water for injection segment accounted for the highest market share of 79.23% in 2024.

• By type, the HPLC grade water segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years.

• By application, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment has held a major market share of 57.78% in 2024.

• By application, the academics and research laboratories segment is projected to expand at the highest growth rate over the studied period.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue Analysis

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue (USD Billion) 2021 to 2023, By Type



By Type 2021 2022 2023 HPLC Grade Water 6.52 7.29 8.10 Water for Injection 24.42 27.41 30.60

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue (USD Billion) 2021 to 2023, By Application



By Application 2021 2022 2023 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies 17.79 19.97 22.30 Academics & Research Laboratories 13.15 14.72 16.39

Pharmaceutical Water Market Overview and Potential

Water is the key ingredient in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and the need for high quality, purified water is driving the pharmaceutical market growth. The strict regulatory requirements of global health organizations, growing demand in drug manufacturing, advances in water purification technologies, increasing complexity of new drug formulations, growth of biosimilars and biopharamceuticals and the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing are factors fuelling the pharmaceutical water market growth.

Pharmaceutical water refers to highly purified water free of contaminant’s and microbes used for various medical and pharmaceutical applications such as intravenous (IV) fluids, injectables and other sterile solutions. This water is generally prepared from on-site potable water by mechanically filtering or processing water to remove impurities followed by strict regulations and quality standards. It is usually tested for contaminants like organic carbon, electrolytic materials and microbes to validate for pharmaceutical use.

Furthermore, the support from government entities aid the pharmaceutical industry in many ways such as the cluster development programmes, assistance to pharmaceutical industries to develop common facilities and infrastructure through Public Private Partnership (PPP) models, drug approvals through regulatory agencies, flexible financing schemes and incentive structures encourage the growth of pharmaceutical industries thereby driving the expansion of the pharmaceutical water market.

How AI is being Integrated in Pharmaceutical Water Industry?

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in the pharmaceutical industry for monitoring and optimizing the quality of pharmaceutical water by analysing the trends in sensor-data, real-time monitoring, process optimization, detecting contaminations or system malfunctions, data analysis and reporting of potential risks and water quality trends. This will help in improved water quality, cost-effective operations, enhanced compliance to regulatory standards and increased efficiency thereby promoting the growth of the pharmaceutical water market.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Trends

• Rising Innovations and Adoption of Water Purification Systems: The continuous ongoing advancements and innovations in developing convenient, adaptable, time-saving, sustainable and efficient water treatment and purification systems which will produce pharmaceutical water equivalent to drinking water of even higher for pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

• Growth in Manufacturing of Biosimilars, Injectables and Biopharmaceuticals: The rising burden of chronic diseases and disorders worldwide is encouraging the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop safe, effective and personalized treatments for patients to improve their life quality. With advancements in developing biosimilars, injectables and biopharamceuticals through clinical trials, accelerated drug approvals and huge investments of the various private and public firms is boosting the demand for pharmaceutical grade water for manufacturing in these industries.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

The U.S. pharmaceutical water market size is worth USD 7.07 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 16.87 billion by 2034. The market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the global pharmaceutical water market in 2023.

Various factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, rapid development in technology, rising innovations and investments of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, strategic collaborations and acquisitions among industries and accelerated FDA approvals are fuelling the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in the region thereby ultimately driving the growth of pharmaceutical water market.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of injectable sectors in biopharmaceutical industries and growing demands of hospitals for WFI are expanding the market. For instance, in May 2024, Baxter International, a global leader in nutrition therapy announced the U.S. FDA approval of Clinolipid (lipid injectable emulsion) which is a proprietary mixed oil lipid emulsion used to provide calories and essential fatty acids in parenteral (IV) nutrition for pediatric patients such as preterm and term neonates when oral or enteral nutrition is unattainable or not enough.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the large industrial growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the increasing investments and collaborations among industries, presence of large healthcare infrastructure creating the demand for pharmaceutical water among manufacturing industrial processes and various hospital settings.

The major countries contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical water market in this region are India, China, Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, the growing support of government entities, regulatory needs and the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses in the region are fuelling the growth of pharmaceutical industries and research institutions for providing safer, effective and personalized treatments for improving life outcomes thereby promoting the growth of pharmaceutical water market in this region.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Report Scope



Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 42.95 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 47.47 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 99.30 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 8.74% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Companies Mentioned B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Intermountain Life Sciences, Cytiva (Danaher), Standard Reagents, Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, CovaChem, LLC, Pfizer, Inc and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Segmentation Analysis

Analysis by Type

The water for injection segment dominated the pharmaceutical water market in 2024.

Water for injection (WFI) is a sterile, non-pyrogenic preparation which is supplied in single-dose containers for diluting or dissolving drugs for injection. WFI is an important component of pharmaceutical formulations manufacturing processes of parenteral drugs such injectables, IV infusions, sterile solutions. The increased use of parenteral in various medically supervised settings like from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics, rising innovations and investments of companies in manufacturing injectables and the efficacy of injections providing immediate actions in treatments is driving the WFI market.

Moreover, the accelerated regulatory approvals with following strict guidelines in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices for production of safe and potent WFI is thereby promoting the market growth by streamlining the focus of industries on this segment. For instance, in July 2023, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. based healthcare company received approval for Sterile WFI, USP in 10mL and 20mL single-dose vials.

The HPLC grade water segment is anticipated to grow rapidly ouring the forecast period.

HPLC grade water is used in high performance liquid chromatography for preparing samples and mobile phases. This water is essential for accurate analysis of drugs and excipients as impurities in water can cause baseline noise, unknown peaks, chromatographic issues and particulates can damage the HPLC pump leading to column and frit blockages.

HPLC is a widely used technique in pharmaceutical industries for drug development, quality control, impurity detection, stability evaluation, shelf-life determination, enantiomer analysis and therapeutic drug monitoring all of these require HPLC grade water for conducting analysis. Furthermore, the advances in HPLC techniques equipped with fully automated systems and innovations in HPLC grade water are expected to promote the market growth of this segment.

Analysis By Application

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2023.

The rising adoption and growth of biopharmaceutical and generic drugs companies in injectable drugs sector is creating the demand for pharmaceutical water for manufacturing processes. This increasing need for better treatments and therapies for chronic disorders to decrease the mortality rate and improve patient life outcomes is driving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research, invest, collaborate and innovate new solutions for the welfare of mankind eventually driving the growth of the pharmaceutical water market.

Moreover, the growing support of the government entities, approvals from regulatory agencies worldwide and the increase in success rates of several clinical trials is encouraging and engaging these companies to pioneer innovations in the market.

The academics and research laboratories segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical water is a high degree purified water for ensuring the accuracy of results in experiments and the quality of pharmaceutical products. It is applied in academic and research laboratory settings for various purposes such as manufacturing pharmaceuticals, preparation of laboratory reagents and test solutions, as an excipient in drug formulations and cleansing of equipment’s owing to its extensively purified nature.

Furthermore, applying industrial settings and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) as well as equipping the research laboratories with advanced water purifying systems for maintaining accuracy of results in developing innovative pharmaceutical products thereby enhancing the skillset of research scholars is boosting the market growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Companies

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• Cytiva (Danaher)

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• CovaChem, LLC

• Intermountain Life Sciences

Pharmaceutical Water Market Recent Developments

• In Dec 2024, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in injectables, anaesthesia and drug compounding upgraded their portfolio declaring the launch of five new pharmaceutical injectable products in the U.S. which is the second launch by the company after previous five launches in April in 2024 which will help to address critical patient needs.

• In Nov 2024, Avenacy, a speciality pharmaceutical enterprise providing essential injectable medications announced the launch of Dexmedetomidine Injection, USP which is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Precedex approved by the U.S. FDA.

• In Oct 2024, ABB, a global technological leader in electrification and automation presented UviTec optical water quality monitoring platform at a water quality event in the U.S. UviTec is the successor of the optical sensor portfolio acquired by ABB from Real Tech in February 2024. This technology provides critical measurements in water quality testing with accurate results in five minutes unlike the traditional testing methods requiring days in laboratory settings.

• In July 2024, Unilever declared the sale of Pureit, a water purification business to A.O. Smith, a global water technology company.

• In June 2024, Asahi Kasei announced the launch of a membrane system for producing water for injection (WFI) which was developed by utilizing the system design and development capabilities of Microza hollow-fiber membrane for water treatment and filtration of liquid products. This membrane system will act as an alternative over the conventional distillation processes as well as aid in cost-effective WFI production and minimize CO2 emissions by lowering the requirement to create steam.

• In May 2024, Avency declared the launch of Magnesium Sulfate in WFI approved by the FDA in U.S. The incorporation of magnesium sulfate in WFI is specifically for prevention and control of seizures in patients with preeclampsia and eclampsia.

The research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Water Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

• HPLC Grade Water

• Water for Injection

By Application

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academics & Research Laboratories

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

