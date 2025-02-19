Pharmaceutical Water Market Size to Exceed USD 99.30 Billion by 2034 Says Precedence Research

is evaluated at USD 47.47 billion in 2025 and it is forecasted to exceed over USD 99.30 billion by 2034, registering a healthy CAGR of 8.55% between 2025 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market for pharmaceutical water was calculated at USD 42.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 93.03 billion by 2033. The North America pharmaceutical water market touched USD 14.97 billion in 2024 and is accelerating a solid CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period. The market size and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

The increasing demand for personalized medication and innovative drugs, as well as targeted drug therapeutics, are accelerating the market's growth.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Pharmaceutical water plays a crucial role in pharmaceutical applications and medication product formulation. It is used as a raw material, solvent, and ingredient in the formulation, processing, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs and products. Various products are utilized in the pharmaceutical drug development process, such as non-potable water, potable water, purified water, water for injection, sterile water for injection, bacteriostatic water for injection (WFI), sterile water for inhalation, sterile water for irrigation, water used in hemodialysis, and pure steam.

There are different types of pharmaceutical water that are being used in a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. The increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry causes the demand for different types of pharmaceutical water and other chemical compounds, driving the demand for the market. Additionally, the increasing investment in research and development activities for the further expansion and launch of the products is contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical water market.

Key Takeaways of Pharmaceutical Water Market

🔸North America dominated the market by holding 34.85% of the market share in 2024.

🔸Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2034.

🔸The water for injection segment held the biggest share in 2024.

🔸The HPLC grade water segment is anticipated to grow at a soldi CAGR during the forecast period.

🔸The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

🔸The academics and research laboratories segment is projected to expand at the highest growth rate over the studied period.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue Analysis

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue ($ Billion) 2022 to 2024, By Type

By Type 2022 2023 2024 HPLC Grade Water 7.29 8.10 8.95 Water for Injection 27.41 30.60 33.99

Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue ($ Billion) 2022 to 2024, By Application

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies 19.97 22.30 24.78 Academics & Research Laboratories 14.72 16.39 18.16



🔸Canada pharmaceutical water market was calculated at USD 3.93billion in 2024 and it is expanding at a solid CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2034

🔸Germany pharmaceutical water market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2024 and it is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Major Trends in the Pharmaceutical Water Market

Demand for Injectable Drugs

The rising prevalence of chronic disease in the population, the demand for efficient drugs and medication for treatment, and the rising usage of injectable drugs in the treatment process are driving the growth of the market.

Used in the sterilization process

The increasing biotech, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries and the demand for sterile pharmaceutical water for sterilization and disinfection of pharmaceutical products, devices, and other medicinal applications contribute to the growth of the market.

Increasing R&D Activities

The increasing investment by the regional governments and private sector in the research and development activities in new drug innovations and the launch of new medicine is accelerating the growth of the market.

Vaccination Development

The increasing cases of epidemic-like conditions and other diseases that cause demand for vaccination as the preventive treatment for the disease and the demand for vaccination in infants are collectively driving the growth of the pharmaceutical water market.

Artificial Intelligence Trends in the Pharmaceutical Sector

The integration of artificial intelligence into a wide range of pharmaceutical applications, such as the development of technologies for pharmaceutical water production. It controls the quality of the pharmaceutical water, the sterilization units, and other applications. AI can efficiently detect impurities in pharmaceutical water and rectify them effectively. The implementation of artificial intelligence into other pharmaceutical applications, such as enabling real-time insights about the drug formulation, quality, and quantity of pharmaceutical production.

• In January 2025, NVIDIA and Innophore’s partnered artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, launched the CavitOmiX drug safety screening platform. CavitOmiX builds DeepMind’s AlphaFold, NVIDIA’s BioNeMo, Innophore’s own Catalophore, and Meta’s ESMFold platform.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 8.55% Market Size in 2024 USD 42.95 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 47.47 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 99.30 Billion Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Pharmaceutical Water Market Key Regional Analysis:

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Size to Surpass USD 16.87 Billion by 2034

The U.S. pharmaceutical water market size was estimated at USD 7.07 billion in 2024, and it is projected to surpass USD 16.87 billion by 2034, The market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.90% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the pharmaceutical water market in 2024.

The growth of the market is attributed to the growth of the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, and the continuous investment by the private and public sectors in the healthcare industry expansion accelerates the growth of the market.

Additionally, countries like the United States and Canada have a higher presence of major pharmaceutical firms, which are contributing to the growing demand for pharmaceutical products and chemical compounds and the rising demand for generic injectables and vaccination development for different types of disease formulation.

• The United States spending on medicine reached USD 714 billion in 2023.

• The brand name drugs sales accounted for approximately 86% of the share of money spent on medicines in the U.S. in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is owing to the continuous expansion in the regional population in countries like China and India, which have a higher number of geriatric populations that are more prone to get affected by severe diseases, boosting the demand for robust healthcare and pharmaceutical products and industry expansion. The rising development of the leading number of pharmaceutical firms is driving the demand for pharmaceutical water for different applications.

• The pharmaceutical industry in India is considered the world's third-largest by volume and ranked 14th by production value.

• The statistics by the National Accounts Statistics 2024, published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, for the botanical, medicinal, and pharmaceutical products is Rs. 4,56,246 crores for FY 2022-23 in constant prices in which the added value of Rs. 1,75,583 crores.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Segmentation Analysis:

Type Analysis:

The water for injection segment dominated the pharmaceutical water market with the largest share in 2024.

The rising demand for pharmaceutical products and drugs for effective treatment procedures is driving the demand for pharmaceutical products like syringes and other products. The rising prevalence of chronic illness and epidemic diseases is driving the demand for vaccination, which causes the demand for water for the vaccine formulation.

The injection water is highly purified and sterile water that is used in delivering drugs or medicine to the patient intravenously. It is used in sterilizing pharmaceutical devices or equipment due to its highly purified properties. It is mostly used in storing pharmaceutical applications.

The HPLC grade water segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

HPLC-grade water is highly purified water that is used in different types of pharmaceutical products and applications. This water has a low UV absorbance with a specific conductivity of 16 to 18 megaohms. The HPLC-grade water is purified by different types of purification processes, including Ion exchange, filtration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet irradiation.

The HPLC-grade water used in the mobile phase sampling application and the rising demand for pharmaceutical applications and medication accelerate the demand for HPLC-grade water.

• In April 2024, Waters Corporation launched the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System with new technologies that offer the opportunity to address analytical and operational challenges of biopharma quality control (QC) laboratories.

Application Analysis:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segmented the largest market share in 2024.

Pharmaceutical water is one of the important parts of pharmaceutical and biotechnology product formulation. It is used in the formulation of drugs and medicines. The rising healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure is driving the demand for pharmaceutical water and chemical compounds for drug formulation and production.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology used in highly purified and sterile water in drug production and the different types of research and development activities play an important role in the biotechnology operations accelerate the demand for the pharmaceutical water market.

The academic and research laboratories segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of pharmaceutical water in the research and development program in drug innovation and formulation accelerates the growth of the market.

The rising cases of chronic disease in the worldwide population, which causes the increased demand for efficient drugs and medication treatment, enhance the growth of pharmaceutical water in academic and research laboratory applications.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Companies

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• Cytiva (Danaher)

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• CovaChem, LLC

• Intermountain Life Sciences

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In December 2024, CN Water launched the Cold/Ambient Water for Injection (WFI) technology for the Indian pharmaceutical sector via its OSMOTRON WFI product at the CPHI-PMEC 2024. The technology was developed by BWT Pharma & BioTech to reduce energy consumption compared to conventional methods.

• In November 2024, Veolia Water Technologies launched mobile water services specifically customized for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries in Europe.

• In June 2024, Asahi Kasei announced the launch of a membrane system to produce WFI (water for injection), which is the sterile water that is specifically used for injection preparations. The technology eliminates the conventional distillation processes for the production of the water of injection using the capabilities of Microza™ hollow-fiber membrane for water treatment and liquid product filtration.

• In June 2024, a France-based company, Claranor Pharma, launched the Pulsed Light PASSBOX. The company produces and designs pulsed light units for inline packaging decontamination with no chemical disinfectants or water.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

• HPLC Grade Water

• Water for Injection

By Application

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academics & Research Laboratories

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

