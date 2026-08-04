PharmaBlock Convenes Global Industry Leaders in Zurich to Advance Green Chemistry for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 19, 2026 — As Europe experienced one of its hottest Junes on record, with prolonged heatwaves reinforcing the urgency of climate action, leaders from the pharmaceutical industry and academia gathered in Zurich for the PharmaBlock’s 3rd Green Chemistry Symposium (GCS) to explore how green chemistry and process innovation can accelerate the decarbonization of pharmaceutical manufacturing.



The symposium brought together experts from Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, the University of British Columbia, and other leading organizations, creating an international platform for exchanging practical solutions in sustainable pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.



"Green chemistry is no longer simply an environmental initiative—it is becoming a new driver of pharmaceutical innovation and competitiveness," said Dr. Minmin Yang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PharmaBlock. "From continuous manufacturing and digital process optimization to carbon intelligence, our industry now has unprecedented opportunities to fundamentally redesign how medicines are developed and manufactured. Our goal is to bring together scientists, technology innovators and industry partners to accelerate that transformation."



The symposium highlighted a clear industry trend: green chemistry is rapidly evolving from scientific research into industrial practice.



A major focus was the growing adoption of continuous flow manufacturing, where experts shared industrial experience in applying flow technologies across process development and commercial manufacturing. Discussions demonstrated how continuous manufacturing is improving process safety, reducing solvent consumption and Process Mass Intensity (PMI), shortening development timelines, and delivering measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.



Participants also explored technologies—including photochemistry, electrochemistry, automation and AI-assisted process development—that are reshaping reaction discovery and optimization while enabling more resource-efficient manufacturing. Across the discussions, speakers emphasized that integrating chemistry, engineering, digital technologies and data science is becoming essential for the next generation of pharmaceutical manufacturing.



Another key theme focused on the future of green peptide manufacturing. Presentations showcased advances in bio-based green solvents, continuous peptide synthesis and enzymatic ligation technologies that offer practical pathways toward lower solvent consumption, higher manufacturing efficiency and scalable production of increasingly complex peptide therapeutics.



Beyond manufacturing technologies, the symposium addressed one of the pharmaceutical industry's fastest-growing priorities: carbon footprint management. Experts discussed integrating sustainability assessment into early process development, improving Scope 3 emissions transparency, establishing consistent lifecycle assessment methodologies and strengthening collaboration across pharmaceutical supply chains. As carbon performance becomes an increasingly important consideration in supplier selection and process development, participants agreed that sustainability must be embedded throughout the product lifecycle rather than treated as a downstream reporting exercise.



Delivering the symposium's opening academic address, Professor Erick M. Carreira, FRS, Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Professor of Organic Chemistry at ETH Zurich, highlighted Zurich's unique role as a global center for life science innovation and emphasized that closer collaboration between academia and industry will be essential for translating scientific breakthroughs into practical manufacturing solutions.



During the symposium, PharmaBlock also showcased its latest innovations in green manufacturing, including its Integrated Flow Manufacturing Platform, which combines reactor engineering, process chemistry, computational modeling and commercial manufacturing into a unified development framework. The company also presented its Continuous Flow Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (CF-LPPS) platform together with enzymatic peptide ligation technologies, demonstrating scalable solutions for greener peptide manufacturing.



Ahead of the symposium, PharmaBlock officially inaugurated its Swiss Green-Tech Innovation Hub, creating a regional innovation platform for continuous flow technologies and green chemistry. The Hub will support collaborative technology development with European pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions while strengthening PharmaBlock's global network for sustainable pharmaceutical innovation.



Now in its third year, the PharmaBlock Green Chemistry Symposium has evolved into an international forum where scientists, technology developers and pharmaceutical leaders exchange practical experience, discuss emerging trends and accelerate the adoption of greener, lower-carbon manufacturing technologies. As climate challenges continue to reshape the pharmaceutical industry, the symposium reflects PharmaBlock's commitment not only to advancing its own technologies, but also to fostering broader collaboration that supports a more sustainable future for global healthcare.

