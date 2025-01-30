SUBSCRIBE
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Special Dividend

January 30, 2025 | 
2 min read

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (“Pharma-Bio Serv” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:PBSV), a regulatory affairs, quality, compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries, today announced that the Board of Directors approved a Special Dividend of $0.075 per share for shareholders. The Special Dividend will be payable on or about March 20, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

About Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.

Pharma-Bio Serv services the Puerto Rico, United States, Europe and Latin America markets. Pharma-Bio Serv’s core business is FDA and international agencies regulatory compliance consulting related services. The Company’s global team includes leading engineering and life science professionals, quality assurance managers and directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Pharma-Bio Serv. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of management as of the date of this news release. Although Pharma-Bio Serv’s management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic uncertainties, competitive uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause its actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Pharma-Bio Serv’s actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Pharma-Bio Serv’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available on www.sec.gov. Pharma-Bio Serv disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events and circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Pedro J. Lasanta
Chief Financial Officer
787 278 2709

