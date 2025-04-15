Phantom Neuro Secures $19M Series A Funding Led by Ottobock to Advance Neural Interface Technology for Prosthetics and Robotics

Investment will accelerate clinical trials and commercialization of Phantom X, with Ottobock joining Phantom Neuro’s Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Neuro , the neurotech company advancing human-machine interfaces, today announced an oversubscribed $19 million Series A funding round led by Ottobock, a global leader in the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and exoskeleton technology. The round includes participation from existing investors, including Breakout Ventures, Draper Associates, LionBird Ventures, Time BioVentures, and Risk and Return, as well as new investors Actual VC, METIS Innovative, e1 Ventures, Jumpspace, MainSheet Ventures, and Brown Advisory.

This investment brings Phantom Neuro’s total funding to $28 million and represents a milestone in the company’s mission to bring its Phantom X robotic control platform to patients. Funding will support preclinical testing, completion of first-in-human trials, regulatory submissions, and expanded research and development for broader control applications beyond prosthetic limbs.

“Ottobock’s backing underscores the growing convergence of neurotechnology, prosthetics, and robotics,” said Dr. Connor Glass, Founder and CEO of Phantom Neuro. “For decades, Ottobock has been at the forefront of restoring mobility for millions of people. By partnering with them, we’re accelerating Phantom X’s path to market and laying the groundwork for the future we all desire where assistive devices truly function as natural extensions of the human body.”

As part of the investment, Ottobock will join Phantom Neuro’s Board of Directors, bringing expertise in global prosthetics and exoskeleton markets to support Phantom’s commercialization efforts.

“Phantom Neuro is transforming the way people interact with assistive devices, and their minimally invasive neural interface technology represents an exciting step forward for the field,” said Ottobock CEO, Oliver Jakobi. “Our investment reflects our ambition as a MedTech champion to lead the prosthetics market, ensuring that patients have access to the most effective solutions possible. We look forward to working with Phantom Neuro to expand access to this groundbreaking technology.”

This funding follows Phantom Neuro’s recent Breakthrough Device Designation and TAP (Targeted Acceleration Pathway) Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Phantom X. These designations validate the platform’s potential to improve patient outcomes by providing lifelike control of prosthetic limbs and assistive devices and help expedite regulatory approvals.

Additionally, Phantom Neuro’s ASCENT study demonstrated that Phantom X achieved 94% accuracy in decoding real-time gestures across 11 essential hand and wrist movements, further supporting its potential to restore function and independence for individuals with mobility impairments.

About Phantom Neuro

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Austin, Texas

Johns Hopkins University

Phantom Neuro is a neurotechnology company developing a minimally invasive interface that enables intuitive control of prosthetic limbs and robotic exoskeletons. Its core platform, Phantom X, is designed to restore natural movement and functionality for amputees and individuals with mobility impairments, allowing robotic devices to function as seamless extensions of the human body. Originally developed at the, Phantom Neuro has received funding support from investors including Blackrock Neurotech, Breakout Ventures, Draper Associates, LionBird Ventures, and Time BioVentures. Headquartered in, Phantom Neuro is backed by a globally recognized advisory board of experts from CTRL-Labs, D.A.R.P.A.,, and Precision Neuro. Learn more at

About Ottobock

Germany

For more than 100 years, Ottobock has been developing innovative fitting solutions for people with reduced mobility. As a Human Empowerment Company, Ottobock promotes freedom of movement, quality of life, and independence. This is supported by more than 10,000 employees worldwide. With expertise in prosthetics, orthotics, neuromobility, and patient care, Ottobock enables people in 135 countries to live life on their terms. As a market leader in wearable human bionics, Ottobock continues to set new industry standards and drive digitalization. Since 2018, the company has applied its biomechanics expertise to exoskeletons for ergonomic workplaces. Headquartered in Duderstadt,, Ottobock has been an official partner of the Paralympic Games since 1988. For more information, visit, and connect with us onand

