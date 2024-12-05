Pfizer’s Nurtec and Astrazeneca’s Breztri Share Top Ranking in 2024 Digital Marketing Competency Report

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, the leader in strategy, insights and analytics for the life sciences industry, released its fourth annual TGaS Digital Marketing Competency Report assessing the digital marketing presence for patients across 150+ biopharma brands. The study evaluates the brands across five categories and more than 100 characteristics to establish a brand digital competency ranking.









Brands that topped the 2024 Digital Marketing Competency Report’s list include:

The Digital Marketing Competency Report ranks each individual brand on a scale ranging from Transformational to Novice. It examines time in market, therapeutic areas and impact on individual channels to give organizations unrivaled insight into how they can optimize their digital marketing execution. The study provides a comparison of biopharma brands to a sample of consumer brands outside of the pharmaceutical industry. This cross-industry perspective enables biopharma brands to identify where they lag and how they can enhance their digital and customer engagement strategies.

“The digital space is evolving at a faster pace than ever before, with more brands integrating digital-first strategies to better connect with patients and caregivers,” said Jerry Luciano, VP of Omnichannel Marketing, at TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity Life Sciences. “Over the past four years of conducting the study, we have observed an acceleration across the industry in driving an improved customer experience through digital.”

To download the summary of the report with the ranking of all 150+ brands, please visit TrinityLifeSciences.com or click here. The full report, including in-depth channel analysis and trends, is available to members of the TGaS Omnichannel Marketing network.

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. We serve over 350 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients, helping them develop the right drugs and devices for today’s market and optimize them once in market. We have a diverse staff of over 1200 people and 11 global offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

Contacts



Media:

Elizabeth Marshall

Trinity Life Sciences

emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com