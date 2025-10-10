SUBSCRIBE
Pfizer Declares Fourth-Quarter 2025 Dividend

October 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 fourth-quarter 2025 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable December 1, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025. The fourth-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 348th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.



About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

