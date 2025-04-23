Pfizer Advances Bold Vision for Future of Cancer Care at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

More than 60 abstracts, including 15 oral and rapid oral presentations, highlight advancements across Pfizer’s industry-leading Oncology portfolio

ASCO press program to feature overall survival and progression-free survival data for BRAFTOVI ® (encorafenib) combination regimen in first-line BRAF V600E -mutant metastatic colorectal cancer and progression-free survival data from VERITAC-2 study of vepdegestrant in metastatic breast cancer

BRAF V600E Multiple studies show the combination potential of vedotin antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with pembrolizumab, including the first Phase 1 data in thoracic cancers for two first-in-class ADCs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will showcase data across its portfolio of potential breakthrough cancer medicines at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. Data from more than 60 company-sponsored, investigator-sponsored, and collaborative research abstracts, including 9 oral presentations and 6 rapid oral presentations, will be presented across Pfizer’s key tumor areas, including breast, genitourinary, hematologic, and thoracic cancers, as well as colorectal cancer.

“This has already been a significant year for Pfizer’s Oncology pipeline, with multiple Phase 3 data readouts and regulatory approvals, and the initiation of pivotal registrational programs across our major tumor areas of focus,” said Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research & Development, Pfizer. “The depth and diversity of our data presentations at ASCO are building on that momentum to bring us closer to our goal of delivering eight breakthrough cancer medicines by 2030.”

Pfizer will have two late-breaking oral presentations featured in ASCO’s embargoed pre-meeting press briefing on May 27. These include the primary analysis of the pivotal overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) results from the Phase 3 BREAKWATER study investigating BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab (marketed as ERBITUX®) and mFOLFOX6 in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer,* as well as the first presentation of the PFS results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 study of vepdegestrant in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer (a/mBC) in partnership with Arvinas.**

Pfizer will share additional updates from key late-stage programs, including five-year survival data from the Phase 3 ARCHES study of XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHPSC),*** and the first combination data for ELREXFIO® (elranatamab) + daratumumab + lenalidomide from the ongoing MagnetisMM-6 study in patients with transplant-ineligible (TI) newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).

Pfizer will also share new findings highlighting the company’s strategy to explore novel vedotin antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to potentially enhance anti-tumor activity. For the first time, Pfizer will present encouraging Phase 1 data on two novel investigational ADCs in combination with pembrolizumab in thoracic cancers: sigvotatug vedotin (SV), an integrin beta-6 (IB6)-directed ADC, in lung cancer and head and neck cancers, and PDL1V (PF-08046054), a PD-L1 directed ADC, in head and neck cancers. Additionally, new exploratory analyses will be presented from the pivotal EV-302 trial with PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC).****

Several presentations will highlight updated results from ongoing Phase 1 studies that inform the dosing strategy in registrational programs for two molecules targeting epigenetic regulators: mevrometostat, an investigational EZH2 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with XTANDI for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and PF-07248144, a potential first-in-class KAT6 inhibitor for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

“Our data at ASCO this year reflect how we are strategically progressing our deep pipeline of next generation cancer medicines while simultaneously extending the impact of our foundational therapies to reach more people living with cancer,” said Megan O’Meara, Head of Early-Stage Development and Interim Head of Late-Stage Development, Pfizer Oncology. “Important early-stage updates highlight our extensive pipeline and depth within our core cancer types, as we advance up to nine new pivotal Phase 3 trials this year.”

Key ASCO Presentations

Colorectal Cancers

BRAFTOVI: A late-breaking session will detail PFS and OS results from the Phase 3 BREAKWATER study of BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, further establishing the benefit of the BRAFTOVI combination regimen following its FDA accelerated approval in late 2024. These pivotal study results follow the topline results announcement presented at ASCO GI

Breast Cancer

Vepdegestrant : In a late-breaking session, PFS data will be presented for the first time from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 study of vepdegestrant, a PROTAC ER degrader, in ER+/HER2− a/mBC. These detailed data follow the topline results from VERITAC-2

: In a late-breaking session, PFS data will be presented for the first time from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 study of vepdegestrant, a PROTAC ER degrader, in ER+/HER2− a/mBC. These detailed data follow the PF-07248144 (KAT6 inhibitor) : A rapid oral presentation will highlight dose optimization data from an ongoing Phase 1 study for PF-07248144, a potential first-in-class KAT6 inhibitor, in patients with ER+/HER2− mBC. These results support the recommended dosing for PF-07248144 ahead of the Phase 3 trial initiation in second-line mBC planned for 2H 2025.

: A rapid oral presentation will highlight dose optimization data from an ongoing Phase 1 study for PF-07248144, a potential first-in-class KAT6 inhibitor, in patients with ER+/HER2− mBC. These results support the recommended dosing for PF-07248144 ahead of the Phase 3 trial initiation in second-line mBC planned for 2H 2025. IBRANCE® (palbociclib): Roche will present detailed results from the OS analysis of the Phase 3 INAVO120 study investigating ITOVEBI™ (inavolisib) in combination with IBRANCE and fulvestrant in patients with PIK3CA-mutated, HR+/HER2-, endocrine-resistant, locally a/mBC. This presentation will be featured in ASCO’s embargoed pre-meeting press briefing

Genitourinary Cancers

XTANDI : Five-year follow-up overall survival data from the ARCHES study of XTANDI in combination with androgen deprivation therapy in patients with mHSPC will be featured in an oral presentation. In addition, updates from the Astellas-supported, investigator-sponsored ENZAMET Phase 3 research study, led by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) and sponsored by the University of Sydney, will also be presented, including 8 year-outcomes in men with mHSPC. These presentations further underscore the value of XTANDI across approved indications.

: Five-year follow-up overall survival data from the ARCHES study of XTANDI in combination with androgen deprivation therapy in patients with mHSPC will be featured in an oral presentation. In addition, updates from the Astellas-supported, investigator-sponsored ENZAMET Phase 3 research study, led by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) and sponsored by the University of Sydney, will also be presented, including 8 year-outcomes in men with mHSPC. These presentations further underscore the value of XTANDI across approved indications. Mevrometostat : A poster presentation will highlight pharmacokinetic and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 study for mevrometostat, an investigational EZH2 inhibitor, in combination with XTANDI. These updated data further inform the dosing strategy for mevrometostat in a robust registrational program that includes two Phase 3 trials in mCRPC, and a third trial in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) that is planned to start in 1H 2025.

: A poster presentation will highlight pharmacokinetic and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 study for mevrometostat, an investigational EZH2 inhibitor, in combination with XTANDI. These updated data further inform the dosing strategy for mevrometostat in a robust registrational program that includes two Phase 3 trials in mCRPC, and a third trial in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) that is planned to start in 1H 2025. PADCEV: Additional updates from the Phase 3 EV-302 study of PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA in previously untreated la/mUC will be presented, including an oral presentation with exploratory analysis of responders.

Hematologic Cancers

ELREXFIO: Initial safety and efficacy results from Part 1 of the ongoing MagnetisMM-6 study of ELREXFIO in combination with daratumumab and lenalidomide in patients with newly diagnosed MM that are not eligible for transplant will be presented as an oral presentation. Part 1 of the ongoing MagnetisMM-6 study evaluates the optimal dose of the ELREXFIO combination regimen in patients with RRMM or NDMM to determine the recommended phase 3 dose for part 2.

Thoracic Cancers

Sigvotatug vedotin (SV): Phase 1 results for SV, an IB6-directed vedotin ADC, in combination with pembrolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) will be featured in a rapid oral presentation. This initial combination data for SV with pembrolizumab support a Phase 3 study in first line PD-L1-High NSCLC, initiated this year. The data also support the overall SV trial program that includes an ongoing Phase 3 monotherapy trial in second line+ NSCLC.

Phase 1 results for SV, an IB6-directed vedotin ADC, in combination with pembrolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) will be featured in a rapid oral presentation. This initial combination data for SV with pembrolizumab support a Phase 3 study in first line PD-L1-High NSCLC, initiated this year. The data also support the overall SV trial program that includes an ongoing Phase 3 monotherapy trial in second line+ NSCLC. PDL1V (PF-08046054): Two poster presentations will highlight interim Phase 1 results for PDL1V, a PD-L1 directed vedotin ADC, as monotherapy in NSCLC and initial safety and efficacy data in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with first-line recurrent or metastatic (r/m) HNSCC. These data provide additional support for the initiation of the two pivotal Phase 3 trials planned for PDL1V in 2025 in second line+ NSCLC and first line r/mHNSCC.

Additional information on key Pfizer-sponsored abstracts, including date and time of presentation, follows in the chart below. A complete list of Pfizer-sponsored accepted abstracts is available here.

Pfizer is continuing its commitment to help non-scientists understand the latest findings with the development of abstract plain language summaries (APLS) for company-sponsored research being presented at ASCO, which are written in non-technical language. Those interested in learning more can visit www.Pfizer.com/apls to access the summaries starting May 22, 2025.

COLORECTAL CANCERS Oral Presentation (Abstract LBA3500) Friday, May 30, 2:45-5:45 PM CDT First-line encorafenib + cetuximab + mFOLFOX6 in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (BREAKWATER): progression-free survival and updated overall survival analyses Elez et al BREAST CANCER Rapid Oral Presentation (Abstract 1020) Friday, May 30, 2:45-4:15 PM CDT Dose optimization of PF-07248144, a first-in-class KAT6 inhibitor, in patients (pts) with ER+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer (mBC): Results from phase 1 study to support the recommended phase 3 dose (RP3D) LoRusso et al Oral Presentation (Abstract LBA1000) Saturday, May 31, 1:15-4:15 PM CDT Vepdegestrant, a PROTAC estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, vs fulvestrant in ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)–negative advanced breast cancer: Results of the global, randomized, phase 3 VERITAC-2 study Hamilton et al GENITOURINARY CANCERS Oral Presentation (Abstract 4502) Sunday, June 1, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT Exploratory analysis of responders from the phase 3 EV-302 trial of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab (EV+P) vs chemotherapy (chemo) in previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) Gupta et al Oral Presentation (Abstract 5005) Tuesday, June 3, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT ARCHES 5-year follow-up overall survival (OS) analysis of enzalutamide (ENZA) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients (pts) with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) Armstrong et al Poster Presentation (Abstract 4571) Monday, June 2, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT EV-302: Long-term subgroup analysis from the phase 3 global study of enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab (EV+P) vs chemotherapy (chemo) in previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) Bedke et al Poster Presentation (Abstract 5046) Monday, June 2, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT Safety and pharmacokinetics of mevrometostat (M) in combination with enzalutamide (E) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) Matsubara et al HEMATOLOGIC CANCERS Oral Presentation (Abstract 7504) Tuesday, June 3, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT Elranatamab in combination with daratumumab and lenalidomide (EDR) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) not eligible for transplant: Initial results from MagnetisMM-6 part 1 Quach et al THORACIC CANCERS Rapid Oral Presentation (Abstract 3010) Monday, June 2, 8:00-9:30 AM CDT Sigvotatug vedotin (SV), an investigational integrin beta-6 (IB6)–directed antibody‒drug conjugate (ADC), and pembrolizumab combination therapy: Initial results from an ongoing phase 1 study (SGNB6A-001) Sehgal et al Poster Presentation (Abstract 6033) Monday, June 2, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT Initial safety and efficacy of PDL1V (PF-08046054), a vedotin-based ADC targeting PD-L1, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) HNSCC Gillison et al Poster Presentation (Abstract 8611) Saturday, May 31, 1:30-4:30 PM CDT Interim results of PDL1V (PF-08046054), a vedotin-based ADC targeting PD-L1, in patients with NSCLC in a phase 1 trial Fontana et al

*The BREAKWATER trial was conducted with support from ONO Pharmaceutical, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Eli Lilly and Company.

**Pfizer and Arvinas have a global collaboration for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant.

***XTANDI® is jointly developed and commercialized by Pfizer and Astellas in the United States.

****Pfizer and Astellas have a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of PADCEV® and KEYTRUDA® in patients with previously untreated metastatic urothelial cancer.

