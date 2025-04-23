SUBSCRIBE
Personalis to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

April 23, 2025 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. In conjunction with the release, Personalis will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the call by dialing 877-451-6152 for domestic callers or 201-389-0879 for international callers. The webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investors:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

