Persevere Therapeutics Announces Appointment of James Barlow to Board of Directors

Chesterbrook, PA, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persevere Therapeutics, Inc. (“Persevere”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide — a first-in-class inhibitor of MYC, historically viewed as undruggable and coined 'the grand orchestrator of cancer growth' — today announced the appointment of James (Jim) Barlow to its Board of Directors. Mr. Barlow is an accomplished biotech CEO and board-level leader with over 25 years of experience in oncology-focused biopharma, spanning business development, clinical development strategy, capital formation, and commercialization.

"Jim's appointment comes at an exciting and pivotal moment for Persevere," said Greg Bosch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Persevere Therapeutics. "We are initiating our ‘MIROC-1’ Phase 2a clinical trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer this quarter and are a 2026 CPRIT Finalist to fund a Phase 2 trial in pancreatic cancer. Jim has done exactly what we are setting out to do — built a company from the ground up, raised capital creatively, advanced assets into the clinic, and navigated the complex intersection of science, finance, and strategy in oncology. Jim’s experience and network will be invaluable as we advance misetionamide toward patients who desperately need new options."

"I am honored to join the Persevere Board at such an exciting juncture," said Mr. Barlow. "Misetionamide represents a potentially transformational therapy for cancer patients, and the company is just launching its Phase 2a trial. I look forward to working with Greg and the team to advance this program and create meaningful value for patients and stakeholders."

Mr. Barlow currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Board member of ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation therapies designed to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint blockade. Founded by Michael A. Curran out of MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2019, ImmunoGenesis has been built by Mr. Barlow from its earliest stages. He has led the successful raise of more than $110 million in dilutive and non-dilutive capital, including investments from high-net-worth individuals/family offices, institutional venture financing and two competitive grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and the MD Anderson Cancer Focus Fund. Under his leadership, ImmunoGenesis has secured two IND approvals and advanced multiple assets into the clinic.

Prior to ImmunoGenesis, Mr. Barlow served as Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Geneos Therapeutics, where he played a central role in spinning the company out of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, securing Series A financing, negotiating exclusive IP licenses, and advancing the company from financing to IND in under nine months. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial and strategic roles at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co., contributing to the launch and lifecycle management of multiple oncology products, including YERVOY® and OPDIVO®. Mr. Barlow began his career in investment banking and private equity. He holds an MBA with Honors from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, where he was a Dean's Scholar, and a B.A. in Mathematical Economics, summa cum laude, from Colgate University.

About Persevere Therapeutics

Persevere Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide, a first-in-class inhibitor of MYC, historically viewed as undruggable, and coined 'the grand orchestrator of cancer growth'. The company holds two open FDA INDs for ovarian and pancreatic cancers, has completed a 55-patient Phase 1 clinical trial, and is initiating a Phase 2a trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in Q3 2026 at 4 US clinical sites. Persevere is also a 2026 CPRIT Finalist to fund a randomized Phase 2 combination trial in pancreatic cancer. The company was named Persevere as an enduring reminder that we must ‘Never Give Up’ on behalf of cancer patients who persevere every day. Our mission is the singular pursuit of improved clinical outcomes for cancer patients with our novel therapeutic, misetionamide. For more information, visit www.perseveretherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the therapeutic potential of misetionamide; plans and expectations for ongoing and future clinical trials.

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