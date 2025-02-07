Peritoneal Cancer Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2025-2035, Impelled by Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques

Peritoneal Cancer Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major Peritoneal Cancer Market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.7% during 2025-2035. The peritoneal cancer market is growing, as people become more aware of the disease and because diagnostic techniques and treatment choices improve. The market expansion also results from the rising frequency of peritoneal metastases that develop from ovarian, colorectal, and gastric cancers. Additionally, healthcare providers adopt immunotherapy together with targeted treatments and intraperitoneal chemotherapy methods. Furthermore, peritoneal cancer treatment receives additional support from ongoing research activities and clinical trials that develop personalized treatment strategies, driving the market forward.

Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques: Driving the Peritoneal Cancer Market

The growth of the peritoneal cancer market continues to advance because of recent diagnostic technique advancements. High-resolution CT scans together with MRIs and PET scans enable early detection of peritoneal cancer more precisely thus leading to superior treatment results. Non-invasive diagnostic procedures known as liquid biopsies using genetic and molecular testing have started to become popular as effective ways to detect peritoneal carcinomatosis. Besides this, the advancement of biomarker diagnostics enables medical professionals to identify cancer markers which facilitates quick diagnosis along with tailored treatment solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) systems in diagnostic imaging systems now produces more precise tumor analyses to make treatment decisions more targeted. Advanced diagnostic techniques that become available to a wider patient population create an increased understanding of peritoneal cancer which leads to growing market demand for specific treatments. These innovations lead to faster detection while improving treatment strategies and enhancing patient results, thereby propelling the market forward.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of innovative pharmacological treatments and therapeutic methods for peritoneal cancer contributes to the market expansion. The medical field has advanced through targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and personalized medicine which provides improved patient results and alternative treatment possibilities. The market expansion for peritoneal cancer treatment further stems from these innovations which draw increased investments and deliver better drugs and multiple treatment options. Apart from this, the improved early diagnosis techniques and combination therapeutic strategies help fulfill unmet needs in managing this complicated disease, supporting the market growth.

Marketed Therapies in the Peritoneal Cancer Market

Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca developed Lynparza (Olaparib) as a PARP inhibitor medication. This is a drug to be used in the treatment of peritoneal cancer in people who have BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The enzyme-blocking activity of Lynparza inhibits DNA repair in cancer cells, which leads to their destruction. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Lynparza as a medication that sustains treatment outcomes in patients who benefited from platinum-based chemotherapy.

Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology

Rubraca (Rucaparib) is a PARP inhibitor approved by Clovis Oncology for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer harboring a BRCA mutation or HRD-positive. The PARP inhibitor prevents the enzyme from functioning, which inhibits cancer cell DNA repair processes, thereby leading to cell death.

Elahere (Mirvetuximab soravtansine): ImmunoGen

Elahere (Mirvetuximab soravtansine) is an FDA-approved ADC from ImmunoGen used in the treatment of peritoneal cancer among patients who are FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The drugs administered through this treatment reach cancer cells and block cell growth to kill the cells.

Emerging Therapies in the Peritoneal Cancer Market

Radspherin: Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent Pharmaceutical developed Radspherin as a treatment agent that specifically targets peritoneal carcinomatosis in ovarian cancer patients. Healthcare professionals administer the treatment by giving radioactive alpha-emitting microparticles within a solution that goes directly to the peritoneal cavity. Additionally, through its localized delivery mechanism, Radspherin targets metastatic cancer cells while leaving surrounding healthy tissues unharmed. As a result, the treatment method improves effectiveness and patient outcomes for individuals diagnosed with advanced peritoneal cancer.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Radspherin Oncoinvent Ionizing radiation emitters Intraperitoneal Injection

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Peritoneal Cancer is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Peritoneal Cancer Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global peritoneal cancer market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of peritoneal cancer. Some of the major players include AstraZeneca, Janssen, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the peritoneal cancer market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for peritoneal cancer.

Key Players in the Peritoneal Cancer Market:

The key players in the peritoneal cancer market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are AstraZeneca, Janssen, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, ImmunoGen, AbbVie, Roche, Imunon, Oncoinvent, Alkermes plc, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for peritoneal cancer include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the biggest patient population suffering from peritoneal cancer and the largest market dedicated to treating this condition. Researchers have achieved recent therapeutic advancements for peritoneal cancer treatment through surgical procedures combined with chemotherapy access to emerging therapeutic options. Additionally, current evidence reveals that patients who receive surgery combined with the HIPEC procedure demonstrate improved survival outcomes. The clinical research environment currently studies immunotherapy approaches with checkpoint inhibitors as part of their evaluation. Furthermore, the investigation of targeted treatments aims to inhibit particular cancer pathways through blocking mechanisms. This approach of personalized medicine enables healthcare providers to customize treatments for individual patients which leads to better treatment outcomes.

Recent Developments in the Peritoneal Cancer Market:

· In November 2024, Oncoinvent presented Phase 1/2a trial data for Radspherin during the interim results announcement for peritoneal carcinomatosis treatment evaluation. Patients enrolled in the research completed their recruitment phase by 2023 and are currently participating in extended follow-up assessments.

· In June 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to Radspherin for treating ovarian cancer peritoneal metastases because it identifies a promising therapy that meets unmet medical requirements.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the peritoneal cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the peritoneal cancer market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current peritoneal cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

