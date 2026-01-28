Peritia Launches Platform to Accelerate Life Sciences, From Product Concept to Commercialization

New brand name and identity signal the evolution of BioBridges and its legacy brands into Peritia, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization platform.

MORRISVILLE, NC – January 28, 2026 – Peritia, a rapidly growing life sciences strategic consulting services provider to the biotech, pharma, and medtech industry, today announced the formal rebranding of BioBridges and its legacy brands to Peritia, creating an integrated platform that supports the full life sciences product journey from concept to commercialization. This evolution brings together deep scientific expertise, strategic consulting, and operational solutions to help organizations move from discovery to delivery with greater clarity, speed, and impact.

Science. Strategy. Solutions… In One Unified Platform

At a time when life sciences teams are under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources, organizations need partners who can see and support the entire journey—not just a single functional slice. Consolidating the legacy brands BioBridges, CHEORS, and Monitorforhire into Peritia creates a single partner offering end-to-end support across service lines that span corporate and product strategy, operational execution, and value, evidence, and access, reflecting how leading life sciences organizations manage the full product lifecycle.

“Launching as Peritia reflects how life sciences companies actually work—integrating science, strategy, and execution to move faster and more confidently,” said Mark Bouck, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Peritia. “Under one unified brand, our team members can collaborate more seamlessly across disciplines to help clients accelerate development timelines and achieve impactful results. I am especially excited about the name Peritia, which is Latin for practical knowledge, experience, and expertise, and well depicts our current and future capabilities.”

“Life sciences innovation rarely follows a straight line, so our approach is intentionally adaptable,” added Jennifer Thayer, Chief Strategy Officer at Peritia. “Whether a client needs support refining a clinical development strategy, selecting an indication, scaling clinical operations, or building an evidence package for access and reimbursement, our goal is to deliver practical, flexible, and high-quality solutions to keep programs moving forward.”

The launch of Peritia as a unified brand marks a significant step in building a next-generation life sciences partner grounded in scientific rigor, strategic insight, and tailored solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, Peritia will continue to invest in expanding capabilities and service lines to help organizations adapt, advance, and lead with confidence across the full product lifecycle.

For media inquiries or to learn more about how Peritia can support upcoming programs, please contact us at us at marketing@peritia.com or visit www.peritia.com, or visit our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/peritiaholdings/

About Peritia

Peritia accelerates life sciences with tailored expertise and solutions, guiding product development from concept to commercialization. In a dynamic industry, Peritia unites experts, innovative thinking, and deep insight to offer high-value advisory, strategic, and just-in-time operational support, empowering scientific potential and driving meaningful outcomes.