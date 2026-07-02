PeptiDream Strengthens Leadership Team with Multiple Key Executive Appointments

–PeptiDream Appoints Three Executive Vice Presidents with Extensive Global Biopharmaceutical Experience–

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DrugDelivery--PeptiDream Inc. ("PeptiDream"), a public biopharmaceutical company based in Kawasai, Japan, focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based therapeutics, announced the appointment of three new Executive Vice Presidents, strengthening its leadership team to support the PeptiDream’s continued growth and transformation into a global discovery and development company.

The appointments span core strategic areas and are intended to strengthen operational execution while advancing PeptiDream’s expanding clinical pipeline and long-term growth trajectory.

“We are delighted to welcome these outstanding executives to PeptiDream. Their collective experience and leadership will play a critical role as we continue our transformation into a global discovery and development organization.” said Patrick C. Reid, Ph.D., President & CEO of PeptiDream. “By strengthening our leadership capabilities, we are enhancing our ability to execute effectively, scale our operations, and drive sustained momentum across our expanding clinical pipeline. We believe these appointments position us strongly to deliver long-term value to patients and stakeholders.”

The new executive appointments are as follows:

Catherine Ohura, MS, PMP; Executive Vice President: Operations

Most recently served as the Representative Director and General Manager for Illumina Japan, leading business growth in Japan for Illumina products and services (Next Generation Sequencers, etc.).

Also served as the Representative Director and General Manager of Labcorp Laboratories Japan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund, driving international public–private partnerships in global health.

Brings significant leadership experience from Bristol Myers Squibb (working in both, US headquarters and Japan affiliate), including leading large-scale global organizations both in R&D and Commercial organizations.

Also serves as an External Director of Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Jun Kono, MBA; Executive Vice President: Strategy

Most recently served as Japan Commercial Head at Astellas Pharma, leading commercial strategy and operations in one of the company’s key markets.

Previously held senior leadership roles based in the US and Europe for globalization of pharma business and execution of regional operations, in addition to leading business development as global head to shape R&D portfolio.

Brings a combination of strong leadership track record of strategy, business development, commercial and global/regional operations in established global biopharma organization.

Jun Kono has received his Master of Business Administration degree with honor from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Kodo Shikata, PhD; Executive Vice President: People & Culture

Most recently served as Head of Global HR Strategy at Eisai, leading company-wide initiatives to strengthen organizational effectiveness and global talent capabilities.

Previously worked as a Principal Scientist at Eisai Product Creation Systems in the Neurology Unit at its London research laboratory, following an early career in research.

Holds a Ph.D. in medicine from Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine.

Collectively, these appointments bring decades of experience spanning drug discovery and global drug development and commercialization, further strengthening PeptiDream’s ability to advance its diverse pipeline and expand globally.

To support its continued growth and transformation into a global discovery and development company, PeptiDream has been strengthening its organizational structure. In addition to Research Leadership Team (RLT) and a Development Leadership Team (DLT), the Company has established the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), enhancing cross-functional coordination, improving operational effectiveness, and strengthening decision-making and execution.

The appointment of these three senior executives further strengthens the Company’s new organizational structure as part of its ongoing transformation efforts and is expected to enhance execution across its expanding pipeline and support sustainable growth.

Contact: Yuko Okimoto, IR & Corporate Communications

Email: info@peptidream.com

Website: https://www.peptidream.com/en/

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peptidream