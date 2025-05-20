PepGen Appoints Kasra Kasraian, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Kasra Kasraian, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Kasraian brings over 25 years of experience in product and process development, CMC strategy, and technical operations, spanning small and large molecules, as well as cell and gene therapies.

“We are pleased to welcome Kasra to our executive leadership team,” said James McArthur, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PepGen. “He brings a rare depth of expertise in product and process development, coupled with a proven track record of CMC leadership extending across early-stage development through multiple successful global regulatory approvals. Kasra’s background advancing therapies for rare genetic disorders, along with his ability to navigate manufacturing and regulatory landscapes, will be instrumental as we progress our clinical programs through mid-stage development and beyond. We look forward to his contributions as we work to deliver potentially transformative therapies for people living with severe neuromuscular conditions.”

Dr. Kasraian joins PepGen from bluebird bio, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Quality, Regulatory Affairs, and CMC Sciences. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President, Technical Development and Operations, where he played a central role in the approval and launch of three gene therapy products—SKYSONA™, ZYNTEGLO™, and LYFGENIA™. Prior to bluebird bio, Dr. Kasraian led the Technical Operation, Quality, and Regulatory CMC functions at Zafgen, Inc. Previously, he held scientific and leadership roles at Biogen, Wyeth Biotech, Pfizer Inc., and Genetics Institute in the areas of formulation development, process development, technical services, manufacturing, and CMC management encompassing early phase development through commercialization for both small molecules and biologics. During his tenure at Biogen, the CMC team he led guided the submission and approval of 3 BLAs/MAAs.

Dr. Kasraian earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences and his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky.

