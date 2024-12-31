SUBSCRIBE
Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Event: 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section under the “Investors” tab of the company’s website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world’s leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

investors@penumbrainc.com

