Pediatrics Plus Partners with Leavitt Equity Partners for Next Phase of Growth

Leavitt Equity Partners and Fulcrum Equity Partners Partner to Advance Pediatrics Plus’s Mission of Empowering Children and Families Through Specialized Care

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leavitt Equity Partners—a healthcare-focused private equity fund founded by former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Mike Leavitt—is proud to announce its partnership with Pediatrics Plus, a leading pediatric therapy provider based in Conway, Arkansas. In collaboration with Leavitt Equity Partners, Fulcrum Equity Partners—an operations-driven growth equity fund specializing in healthcare and B2B technology—and Western Governors University—an additional strategic partner—join the investor group to support Pediatrics Plus’s continued growth and mission.





Pediatrics Plus offers a range of services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language pathology, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy. Pediatrics Plus has grown to now providing specialized healthcare services to more than 6,000 children with special needs and developmental delays each year.

“This partnership represents an exciting milestone in our journey,” said Scott Street, CEO of Pediatrics Plus. “Our mission has always been to provide exceptional care for children with developmental needs, and with the expertise and support of Leavitt Equity Partners and Fulcrum Equity Partners, we are well-positioned to expand into new markets and enhance our service offerings for the families we serve.”

The incumbent management team has established a robust operational foundation and an innovative service delivery model, positioning Pediatrics Plus for efficient scaling. With the combined healthcare and operational expertise of Leavitt Equity Partners, Fulcrum Equity Partners, and Western Governors University (including its investment arm, Juvo Ventures), Pediatrics Plus is well-equipped to embark on its next phase of growth, expand its impact on children and families, and address the critical supply shortage in the pediatric therapy industry.

“Pediatrics Plus has a remarkable track record of providing exceptional care and achieving outstanding outcomes for children and their families,” said Andrew Clark, Managing Partner at Leavitt Equity Partners. “We are honored to partner with their team and help them scale their mission to reach even more children and families in need.”

“Pediatrics Plus embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence that we seek in our partners,” added Chad Hooker, Principal at Fulcrum Equity Partners. “We are excited to collaborate and build on their success, helping them unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Pediatrics Plus founders, Todd and Amy Denton, will continue forward as the largest shareholders of Pediatrics Plus and will both continue to serve on the Board of Directors. “We are delighted to partner with Leavitt Equity Partners and Fulcrum Equity Partners to continue to advance the mission of high-quality pediatric therapy within current and new markets,” said Amy Denton. “We believe this new partnership will accelerate the Company’s growth and opportunities to serve more families and we are excited for this next chapter for Pediatrics Plus.”

Stephens Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor and Bass Berry & Sims PLC acted as legal advisor to Pediatrics Plus.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as legal advisor to Leavitt Equity Partners.

McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor to Fulcrum Equity Partners.

About Pediatrics Plus

Pediatrics Plus is a specialized pediatric healthcare provider that utilizes a unique and innovative blended service model designed to deliver the best outcomes for children. Operating with a progressive mindset, the organization consistently seeks and discovers more effective ways to achieve greater results for its clients. With growing experience, Pediatrics Plus has continually challenged itself to think outside the box, adding diverse services and delivery models to overcome obstacles that might prevent children from accessing or benefiting from the care they need. Learn more at https://www.pediatricsplus.com/

About Leavitt Equity Partners

Leavitt Equity Partners is a value-add, healthcare focused private equity firm. Founded in 2014 by Michael Leavitt, former United States Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, LEP leverages the healthcare intelligence and broad network of its Principals to help portfolio companies thrive in a complex and ever-changing healthcare system.

LEP manages over $400 million in capital, raised primarily from strategic healthcare partners including healthcare provider systems, national and regional health insurers, healthcare service providers, healthcare IT companies, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare executives and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.leavittequity.com.

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $30 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum’s partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

About Western Governors University

Western Governors University (WGU) is a nonprofit, online university driven by a mission to expand access to education and opportunity. Founded by a bipartisan group of U.S. governors in 1997, WGU is committed to reinventing higher education by putting students at the center of learning. Through its competency-based approach, WGU enables students to progress at their own pace, measuring success through mastery of skills rather than time spent in class. With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and workforce relevance, WGU serves over 150,000 students across the nation and has awarded more than 400,000 degrees in fields such as healthcare, business, education, and IT. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Stormy Goeckeritz

Leavitt Equity Partners

801-879-2340

Stormy.Goeckeritz@leavittequity.com