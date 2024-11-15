PCE Automation Acquires Olmec-UK

BECCLES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automation--Automation solutions provider, PCE Automation Ltd completes its second acquisition in just two years, with north Lincolnshire-based vision inspection and web conversion provider, Olmec-UK being the latest addition to its expanding portfolio.





The acquisition was a strategic choice, allowing PCE Automation to strengthen its existing presence within the Life Science sector by bringing vision inspection and web conversion capabilities into its offering.

PCE plans to diversify into new market segments within the medical device arena, such as Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy and Continence Care, Drug Delivery Systems, and Ocular.

James Cook, CEO of PCE Automation said, “The acquisition of Olmec is a key milestone in delivering on our strategic business vision and goal of being a one-stop shop for medical clients. It will allow us to offer a full turnkey solution for our customers, helping to reduce complexity, time to market, friction costs, CapEx, and downtime throughout the full value chain.”

The acquisition finalised in November 2024 following an 18-month process and is set to bring a 25% growth in sales orders, as well as providing PCE with a sales hub for the north of the UK.

The north Lincolnshire location will be PCE’s fourth site, working alongside the existing sites in Beccles and Lutterworth, and the newly introduced Dublin site, following the acquisition of Adapt Engineering in 2023.

The move also brings benefits to Olmec, from increased resources to full automation line capabilities. Robert Pounder, Managing Director of Olmec-UK said, “The two companies are very well aligned in terms of culture and delivering an excellent customer experience. In joining PCE Automation, we’re tapping into a wealth of resources and expertise that will help us to provide an enhanced experience for our customers.

“Together with PCE, we look forward to delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions that will make a real difference to Life Science manufacturing across PCE’s global automation footprint.”

About PCE Automation

PCE Automation is a UK-based automation solutions provider with a global footprint. Specialising in the Life Science sector, PCE provides solutions for clients across the world.

About Olmec-UK

Olmec-UK is a vision inspection and web conversion company based in north Lincolnshire in the UK. Olmec has been serving a multitude of markets since 2006.

