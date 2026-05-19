Passkey Therapeutics Appoints Mandeep Kaur, MD, MS, as Chief Medical Officer to Advance Clinical Validation of Its Computational Genetics-Based Novel Drug Combination Platform

Company initiates clinical strategy across multiple therapeutic areas to validate its scalable approach for identifying clinic-ready synergistic combinations of approved drugs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passkey Therapeutics, the architect of the Locksmith® platform for systematically identifying new therapeutic opportunities from synergistic drug combinations, today announced the appointment of Mandeep Kaur, MD, MS, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kaur will lead Passkey’s clinical and medical strategy as it advances a series of Locksmith-identified drug combinations into clinical studies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Kaur most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Outcomes Research for Rare Disease at Amgen, following its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, where she led global medical strategy across a diverse portfolio. She has contributed to 19 product launches and supported multiple major biopharmaceutical transactions. As CMO, she will leverage her extensive experience in biotech, clinical development, and regulatory execution to drive Passkey's unique clinical strategy. Dr. Kaur joins a veteran leadership team that includes Passkey co-founders Bruce Beutel, PhD, and William Chen, PhD, who are the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

Passkey’s proprietary Locksmith platform integrates human genetics, biology, and pharmacology to identify synergistic combinations of approved medicines that can produce emergent therapeutic effects not observed when the individual drugs are used alone. The company is advancing a broad clinical strategy with the goal of demonstrating that Locksmith predictions translate into meaningful patient outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas with high unmet need. Since Locksmith-identified drug combinations include medicines with well-established safety profiles, Passkey and its partners can move more quickly into studies to validate new treatment hypotheses in patients.

Passkey CEO Bruce Beutel commented, “There is vast untapped potential within existing approved medicines. Locksmith is purpose-built to enable biopharmaceutical partners to realize this potential by predicting emergent combinatorial pharmacology and mapping it to drugs in their own portfolios. With Mandeep’s leadership, our team is distinctly equipped to demonstrate that Locksmith enables a direct path to the clinic and rapidly identifies new treatment options for patients.”

“Patients with common chronic diseases often require more than a single therapeutic mechanism to achieve meaningful outcomes,” said Dr. Kaur. “Passkey’s Locksmith platform unlocks novel and synergistic combinations of well-characterized drugs, enabling us to move earlier into clinical assessment and significantly broaden the universe of potential treatment options for patients with high unmet needs. I’m pleased to join this team and to help translate Locksmith’s predictions into rigorous clinical proof and, ultimately, real‑world impact.”

About Passkey Therapeutics

Passkey Therapeutics is pioneering its proprietary computational genetics-based platform, Locksmith®, to identify synergistic combinations of approved medicines that can produce novel therapeutic opportunities. Built on human genetics, biology, and pharmacology, the platform enables the identification of clinic-ready drug combinations, supporting earlier assessment of new therapeutic hypotheses in patients. Purpose-built to predict emergent combinatorial pharmacology, Locksmith enables biopharmaceutical partners to map their portfolios and unlock new therapeutic potential for their existing medicines across a broader set of indications.

For more information, visit passkeytx.com and follow Passkey on LinkedIn.

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