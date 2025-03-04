Parse Biosciences Advances Plans to Release Single Cell Chromatin Accessibility Products

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in accessible and scalable single cell sequencing, today affirmed their plans to proceed with development and future release of their Evercode™ single cell chromatin products. This comes on the heels of Parse invalidating the patents that 10x Genomics had asserted against Parse’s Evercode Whole Transcriptome products and the subsequent cancellation of a trial on those patents. In connection with these events, Parse reached a favorable resolution with 10x Genomics over other patents that are unrelated to either Parse’s existing Evercode products or its forthcoming chromatin accessibility products.









Parse’s chromatin accessibility technology leverages a novel approach with advantages over existing methods such as ATAC-seq and will deliver higher quality, more uniform data. Parse plans to make their new solutions available for early access in late 2025.

“We will continue our relentless focus on delivering innovative single cell solutions that better serve the needs of the research community,” said Charlie Roco, CTO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “Parse is committed to developing and delivering new innovations to help scientists uncover some of their biggest questions.”

Parse’s latest innovations include the recent launch of their Evercode Penta kit, the largest ever single cell sequencing kit that allows researchers to look at up to 5 Million cells in a single experiment.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by 2,500 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and an interactive data analysis solution, Trailmaker.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

