Press Releases

Paragonix to Spotlight Breakthrough Research in Solid Organ Transplantation at the 2025 World Transplant Congress

July 28, 2025 | 
Presentations at WTC 2025 will highlight real-world data and clinical innovations in solid organ preservation using Paragonix advanced hypothermic preservation and perfusion technologies.



WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in advanced organ transplant preservation and surgical services, is proud to announce an impactful presence at the upcoming World Transplant Congress (WTC) 2025, taking place August 2–6 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

A series of oral and poster presentations at the conference will showcase new clinical findings from the GUARDIAN Registries, in addition to independent clinical analyses, emphasizing the impact of controlled hypothermic preservation on post-transplant outcomes. These studies span multiple organ systems and demonstrate the growing reach and efficacy of Paragonix’s market leading Advanced Organ Preservation solutions.

Paragonix will be featured in two oral presentations and five poster sessions throughout the week, including:

Additionally, Paragonix will be hosting an industry symposium focused on abdominal transplantation:

This event will feature leading transplant experts sharing the latest insights from the GUARDIAN-Liver Registry, case studies on advanced donor liver preservation, and field insights of the KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System, a self-regulated perfusion system that aims to modernize the landscape of kidney transplantation.

“Our presence at WTC 2025 represents a significant milestone in the advancement of our pan-organ transplant preservation technologies and procurement services,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “We’re honored to collaborate with leading clinicians and researchers to explore the clinical impact of these innovations and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in transplant medicine across all solid organs.”

To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of their team at WTC, visit booth #314. For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Their FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with a novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile processing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Adam Lafreniere
VP, Marketing
marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com

