Paragonix Announces World’s First-In-Human Use of PancreasPak™ Organ Preservation System by Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Transplant Institute successfully transplants donor pancreas in a transplant recipient utilizing next-generation preservation technology





WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, has successfully completed the world’s first-in-human case utilizing its newest donor organ preservation technology, the PancreasPak™ Organ Preservation System. The groundbreaking case, conducted by Dr. Matthew Hunter Witt of the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Transplant Institute, safely protected a donor pancreas from donor to recipient. The PancreasPak™ System actively preserved and monitored the donor pancreas for almost 10 hours on its journey to provide a life-saving transplant.

Building on the established legacy of Paragonix’s previous cardiothoracic and abdominal preservation technologies, the PancreasPak™ System is the first commercially available hypothermic preservation system for donor pancreata during preservation and transportation. This new technology ensures that the donor pancreata avoids the traditional risks that occur during transport by consistently remaining within the optimal temperature range. The real-time transmission of temperature and location data to transplant teams provides full visibility into the conditions of the pancreas during transport to the destined recipient.

“Our transplant team at Tampa General continues to achieve remarkable firsts like this one, which is another example of how we relentlessly innovate in order to provide patients with world-class healthcare,” said Dr. Matthew Hunter Witt, transplant surgeon at the TGH Transplant Institute. “For our patients who need a pancreas transplant, this transformative technology is a milestone given the unique challenges associated with transporting this particular organ. It’s the latest in a long line of technical advancements adopted by our dedicated team, designed to enhance the lives of patients and their families in the Tampa Bay region, Florida and across the United States.”

The pancreas, unlike other solid organs, is extremely delicate and vulnerable to damage during transport. Traditional methods involving plastic coolers and crushed ice expose the organ to harmful freezing temperatures. Due to the limited amount of pancreas transplants globally, combined with the high number of declined organs, there has been a lack of industry technical investment in this critical space.

“At Paragonix, we believe that all donor organs should receive the best possible preservation regardless of transplant volumes,” said Lisa Anderson, Ph.D., president of Paragonix Technologies. “Being able to provide pancreatic transplant healthcare professionals with the latest in organ preservation technologies, and to provide their patients with the most advanced care, is another step in our journey to deliver all transplant patients every possible advantage.”

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president and chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and surgical director of the Comprehensive Liver Disease and Transplant Center at the TGH Transplant Institute said, “Providing advanced organ preservation to this often-overlooked group of transplant patients marks an exciting breakthrough in patient care. Given the complexities associated with pancreatic transplant surgery, our team is thrilled to add this tool to optimize patient outcomes at Tampa General.”

For more information about Paragonix Advanced Organ Preservation devices, please visit www.paragonix.com.

About Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system’s commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America’s Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America’s Best Employers by State and the 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation’s busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital’s footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation. Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @ParagonixSherpa

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix Technologies

Contacts



Paragonix Media: Adam Lafreniere, Vice President, Marketing

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com