Paradigm Clinical Research Appoints Greg Licholai, MD, to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 — Paradigm Clinical Research, a clinical research site organization, announced today the appointment of Greg Licholai, MD, to its board of directors. Dr. Licholai currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Syneos Health.

Dr. Licholai is one of the most broadly experienced physician-executives in the biopharmaceutical industry, with more than three decades of leadership across clinical development and healthcare innovation. He has shaped clinical development strategies at some of the world's leading organizations, guided companies through critical stages of growth, leveraged data to drive healthcare intelligence, and contributed to the direction of the industry as both an executive and advisor. "I have long admired Greg's ability to operate at the intersection of science, strategy, and execution. He understands this industry from every angle: as a physician, as an executive, as a founder, and as an advisor to the regulators who shape it. As we expand our footprint and take on increasingly complex programs for sponsors, having a board member who has navigated clinical development, scaled organizations, and driven healthcare innovation at the highest levels brings invaluable perspective to everything we are building. Greg shares our belief that consistency, reliability, and patient experience will define the next generation of clinical research, and his joining our board reflects the ambition and momentum behind where Paradigm is headed," said Kurt Mussina, CEO of Paradigm Clinical Research. Dr. Licholai’s career includes executive roles at some of the industry's most prominent organizations: Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at ICON plc; President and Chief Scientific Officer at Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals; President of Elpidera, a division of Moderna Therapeutics; Senior Vice President at Quintiles, now IQVIA; Chief Operating Officer at Proteostasis; Vice President and Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the healthcare data service line; and leadership roles at Amicus Therapeutics and Medtronic. He also co-founded Immunome, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, and has advised venture capital firms throughout his career. A recognized expert in digital health innovation, Dr. Licholai co-founded the Yale Center for Digital Health and has lectured at Yale School of Management for 12 years and was visiting lecturer at Harvard Business School. He writes regularly for Forbes on artificial intelligence, digital medicine, and drug development, and has advised the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health and the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative on the evaluation and adoption of emerging health technologies. Dr. Licholai earned his MD from Yale School of Medicine and his MBA from Harvard Business School. "I am pleased to join the Paradigm board at a pivotal moment in the company's growth. What sets Paradigm apart is the combination of centralized operations and governance across wholly owned sites, which delivers the consistency and quality sponsors depend on, and a network of principal investigators embedded in their communities, which brings genuine patient trust, enrollment access, and population diversity. Sponsors and CROs need the consistent, high-quality patient-oriented clinical research results that Paradigm can help deliver," said Dr. Licholai. About Paradigm Clinical Research Paradigm Clinical Research is a clinical research site organization renowned for its trusted client relationships and exceptional patient experience, supporting phase I–IV programs across metabolic disease, dermatology, pulmonology, neurology and psychiatry, ophthalmology, and vaccines and infectious disease. The company operates wholly owned clinical trial sites with centralized governance and infrastructure and collaborates with 40+ board-certified principal investigators embedded in communities, providing access to diverse and specialty patient populations for sponsors and CRO partners. Over the past two years, Paradigm has doubled its site footprint through a de novo growth strategy and expanded its principal investigator network across geographies and therapeutic indications, all while maintaining a patient experience score of 98%, a net promoter score of 96, and a consistent record of meeting enrollment commitments and study timelines. Additional information is available at www.paradigm-research.com.