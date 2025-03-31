PANTHERx® Rare Selected by Soleno Therapeutics for the Distribution of VYKAT™ XR

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce that it was selected by Soleno Therapeutics as the specialty pharmacy for the distribution of VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets), a once daily oral tablet indicated for the treatment of hyperphagia in individuals four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).1 VYKAT™ XR is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in individuals with PWS.

PWS is a genetic disorder estimated to occur in approximately one in every 15,000 live births. This rare syndrome is characterized by hyperphagia, which is a chronic and life-threatening condition characterized by feelings of intense, persistent hunger, food pre-occupation, and an extreme drive to seek and consume food and non-food items, which can severely diminish the quality of life for individuals with PWS and their families. Hyperphagia can lead to significant mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior) and longer-term sequelae.

“We are pleased to be selected by Soleno Therapeutics for the distribution of VYKAT XR, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in individuals with PWS. We believe this medicine has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals suffering from this rare disease and we look forward to supporting individuals living with PWS and their families in accessing this important therapy,” said Bansi Nagji, CEO, PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare

is a specialty pharmacy exclusively focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing

several orphan products

and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the seven-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2024 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets). Package Insert. Soleno; 2025

For more information, please contact marketing@pantherxrare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pantherx-rare-selected-by-soleno-therapeutics-for-the-distribution-of-vykat-xr-302414400.html

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy