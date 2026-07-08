Pangea Pharmaceuticals Advances Its Next Phase of Growth With an Expanding Commercial Portfolio

Growing portfolio, strategic partnerships, and enhanced capabilities position the company to bring differentiated therapies to market and address longstanding gaps in patient care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pangea Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based, patient-centered pharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated, clinically relevant products to market, today announced the next phase of its growth strategy, marked by an expanding portfolio of therapies, growing commercialization capabilities, and continued investment in its pharmaceutical platform.

The milestone reflects Pangea's evolution into a scalable pharmaceutical organization focused on identifying overlooked opportunities in healthcare and delivering products that improve dosing precision, treatment flexibility, medication administration, and patient experience.

While many pharmaceutical companies focus solely on developing new molecules, Pangea's strategy centers on solving real-world challenges that patients, caregivers, pharmacists, and healthcare providers encounter every day.

"Our mission has always been to identify meaningful unmet needs and develop solutions that make a tangible difference in patient care," said Tony LaViola, CEO and Co-Founder of Pangea Pharmaceuticals. "Across healthcare, providers are often forced to work around limitations in existing dosage forms, strengths, and administration methods. We see tremendous opportunity to improve the treatment experience through thoughtful innovation that prioritizes precision, flexibility, accessibility, and ease of use."

As healthcare systems continue to place increasing emphasis on adherence, outcomes, caregiver support, and operational efficiency, Pangea is building a portfolio designed to address practical challenges that often go unresolved despite widespread use of existing therapies.

The company's growing platform is focused on bringing forward products that:

Improve dosing precision and prescribing flexibility

Reduce the need for tablet splitting, dose manipulation, and administration workarounds

Simplify therapy management for patients and caregivers

Reduce pill burden and treatment complexity

Support medication adherence and patient confidence

Improve workflow efficiency across institutional and clinical care settings

Address meaningful gaps within established therapeutic categories

This strategy was recently demonstrated through the launch of Sdamlo™ (amlodipine for oral solution), the first and only FDA-approved amlodipine powder for oral solution. Designed for patients who have difficulty swallowing traditional tablets, Sdamlo reflects Pangea's commitment to improving access and administration through differentiated formulations.

As part of its continued commitment to patient-centered innovation, Pangea expects to expand the Sdamlo product family with the introduction of 10 mg and 2.5 mg strengths, creating a more comprehensive dosing portfolio and providing additional flexibility for healthcare providers and patients.

Building on that momentum, the company is preparing to launch several new products that exemplify its broader strategy of addressing overlooked gaps in care.

Upcoming additions include:

DEXLYT (Dexamethasone) 0.25 mg Tablets The lowest available strength of a highly potent corticosteroid, designed to support precise low-dose treatment strategies and tapering regimens while reducing reliance on tablet splitting and dose manipulation.

URSOLIGN (Ursodiol) 150 mg Capsules Ursodiol 150 mg capsules restore an FDA-approved dosage strength that has been absent from the U.S. market while addressing an important dosing gap. As the only commercially available 150 mg ursodiol capsule, it provides physicians with greater flexibility to individualize therapy, supports weight-based dosing strategies, may reduce the need to combine multiple capsule strengths to achieve a desired daily dose, and offers an additional option for patients whose prescribed regimen is not optimally served by currently marketed strengths.

Gabapentin 200 mg Capsules A differentiated dosage strength that bridges the gap between traditional 100 mg and 300 mg capsules, offering clinicians greater dosing flexibility and supporting individualized titration strategies across neurology, pain management, behavioral health, geriatric, and long-term care settings.



Collectively, these products reflect a common philosophy that guides Pangea's growth strategy: identifying practical barriers to care and developing solutions that make treatment more precise, more flexible, and easier to administer.

"We believe innovation isn't always about creating something entirely new," said LaViola. "Sometimes the greatest impact comes from improving how proven therapies are delivered and experienced. Whether it's precision dosing, reducing treatment complexity, improving administration, or creating greater flexibility for providers, we're focused on solving problems that matter."

The company expects additional product introductions and portfolio expansions throughout 2026 as it continues to execute on its long-term vision of building a leading pharmaceutical platform focused on differentiated therapies and meaningful patient outcomes.

Pangea's continued growth is supported by an expanding network of strategic relationships across manufacturing, distribution, commercialization, and healthcare. Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan announced its role as Pangea Pharmaceuticals' primary operating bank and senior lender, supporting the company's continued growth and expansion initiatives.

"Today is not about a single product launch," added LaViola. "It's about the platform we're building. We believe there is a significant opportunity to identify therapies that can be improved, partner with innovators, and bring differentiated products to market in a way that ultimately benefits patients, providers, and healthcare systems. The products we're announcing today are just the beginning."

About Pangea Pharmaceuticals

Pangea Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based, patient-centered pharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated, clinically relevant products to market through thoughtful product strategy and strong commercial execution. The company is building a selective and expanding portfolio of products designed to improve patient access, enhance quality of life, and address meaningful gaps in care through strategic partnerships and innovation in delivery and formulation. Learn more at www.pangeapharm.com.

Media Contact:

press@pangeapharm.com