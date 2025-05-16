Pangea Laboratory Appoints John Moore as Chief Executive Officer

TUSTIN, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Laboratory, a leader in the development of advanced cancer diagnostics and microbiome Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing, is proud to announce the appointment of John Moore as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Moore brings with him 25 years of proven success in commercial and operational leadership across the pharmaceutical and diagnostic laboratory industries. His career has taken him from sales representative to executive roles, giving him a hands-on understanding of how great teams – and great outcomes – are built.

Pangea Laboratory taps new CEO John Moore to lead growth in non-invasive precision cancer diagnostics.

Mr. Moore previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at HealthTrackRx, where his efforts enabled the laboratory to scale and become a leader in molecular PCR-based testing for infectious disease. At Pangea Laboratory, he will focus on building a strong and scalable foundation for long-term growth, leveraging Pangea's technologies to advance its market leadership in high-impact non-invasive precision diagnostics.

"What drew me to Pangea was the team's passion for transformative diagnostics that will bring more patients access to the right kind of care," noted Mr. Moore. "I'm excited to help them grow and to build on the bold, forward-thinking work already happening here."

"We are entering an exciting new chapter at Pangea with John joining as CEO," remarked Dr. Larry Jia, Pangea Laboratory's Founder and President. "His proven commercial leadership and ability to build high-performing teams will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our innovative platforms in oncology, microbiomics, and beyond."

Bladder cancer remains one of the most prevalent and costly cancers to manage, marked by high recurrence rates and significant burden on both patients and healthcare systems. Diagnosis today typically requires invasive cystoscopy procedures. Pangea Laboratory is addressing this unmet need with Bladder CARE™, a groundbreaking non-invasive test developed to aid in the early detection and ongoing monitoring of bladder cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma (UTUC). Validated as a laboratory-developed test (LDT), Bladder CARE™ gained Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA in December 2023.

"Bladder CARE™ is ready for clinical use within the United States and has the potential to change patients' lives for the better," said Mr. Moore. "Even as we pursue FDA 510k approval and leverage that to gain broader international acceptance, our focus remains on expanding patient access to this cutting-edge diagnostic here with a robust market access and reimbursement strategy."

About Pangea Laboratory



Founded in 2014, Pangea Laboratory is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic company specializing in NGS, bioinformatics, and contract services, with a robust pipeline focused on simplifying cancer diagnosis through sensitive, early, and non-invasive testing.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangea-laboratory-appoints-john-moore-as-chief-executive-officer-302457296.html

SOURCE Pangea Laboratory