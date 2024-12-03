PAM Health Expands Presence in Indiana with Acquisition of Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital

ENOLA, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare leader PAM Health is pleased to announce its acquisition of Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, effective December 3, 2024. The hospital will now operate as PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana North.

Conveniently located at 3104 Blackiston Boulevard in New Albany, Indiana, this hospital becomes PAM Health’s second location in the state, joining PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South in nearby Clarksville.

“We are excited to partner with the exceptional team already in place at this hospital,” said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PAM Health. “Together, we aim to build on their strong foundation by enhancing patient care and fostering a culture of innovation and healing. Patients remain our top priority, and we know the key to delivering exceptional care lies in a dedicated, extraordinary team focused on optimizing outcomes.”

The New Albany facility holds certifications from The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). It will continue providing specialized care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, orthopedic conditions, and post-surgical recovery. Advanced technologies, including an aquatic therapy pool, will support patients in their recovery journeys.

PAM Health, PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves.

