Palladium Diagnostics Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

Las Cruces, NM – December 19, 2024 – Palladium Diagnostics LLC, a leading provider of rapid diagnostic solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Daniel Levenson as Vice President of Business Development. This strategic addition to the team will further solidify Palladium Diagnostics’ position as a premier provider of end-to-end integrated services for complete point-of-use IVD devices.

In his new role, Mr. Levenson will leverage his extensive industry network and expertise to forge strategic partnerships with leading companies in the diagnostics industry. He will also drive the development of new CLIA lab services, including protein purification and assay validation, and promote Palladium Diagnostics’ existing assay development services.

Mr. Levenson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the diagnostics industry. As the former CEO of Millenia Diagnostics, he led the company's growth and development, overseeing the development and commercialization of numerous diagnostic assays. In addition, he held key scientific roles at BD, Cue Health, and CTK Biotech, where he contributed to the development of innovative diagnostic solutions, including COVID-19 tests, influenza assays, and molecular diagnostics on both multiplex lateral flow assays and nucleic amplification microfluidic devices.

A highlight of Mr. Levenson’s career is his pivotal role in securing funding from the NIH’s RADx initiative to develop a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. This achievement demonstrates his ability to identify critical market needs and translate them into innovative solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Palladium Diagnostics team,” said Jeff Bauer, CEO of Palladium Diagnostics. “His extensive experience, leadership skills, and passion for innovation align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that his contributions will drive significant growth and success for the company.”

To learn more about how Palladium Diagnostics can partner with your organization, please contact Daniel Levenson at dlevenson@palladiumdx.

About Palladium Diagnostics

Palladium Diagnostics is a cutting-edge company focused on developing and commercializing innovative rapid diagnostic tests. Our mission is to provide accurate, affordable, and accessible solutions to healthcare providers and consumers worldwide.