Ozempic® Savings Card Program Expanded for Patients with Private Coverage

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian patients with private coverage using an Ozempic® Savings Card - as well as those paying entirely out-of-pocket - will now get Ozempic® (semaglutide) at a price aligned with generic alternatives. Effective immediately, Novo Nordisk Canada will expand access to the Ozempic® Savings Card to eligible Canadians with private drug coverage, reinforcing its commitment to helping eligible patients who choose Ozempic ® continue with the brand they are familiar with. The expanded program builds on savings already available to eligible patients paying entirely out-of-pocket and is available across Canada, excluding Quebec.

"Access and affordability are important considerations for patients. Our Ozempic® Savings Card Program expansion reflects our commitment to supporting Canadians who choose Ozempic®," says Iain Graham, General Manager at Novo Nordisk Canada. "Our expanded Ozempic® Savings Card Program is designed to help eligible patients continue to have equitable access to a treatment they and their healthcare professional have chosen."

Eligible Canadians with private drug coverage who choose Ozempic® can access savings through the Ozempic® Savings Card at pharmacies across Canada, excluding Quebec. Savings are also applied automatically through Novo Nordisk Care® Rx operated by Rexall and select online telehealth and retail partners. Regardless of an individual's copay amount, all patients with private coverage will realize savings with the savings card when they choose Ozempic®. Additional information on eligibility and access is available at Ozempic.ca.

Novo Nordisk has an established supply of Ozempic® across Canada. Ozempic® was approved by Health Canada in 2018, and there are now more than one million Canadians using semaglutide.

About Ozempic1



Ozempic® is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control. Ozempic® can be used with metformin, sulfonylurea and a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) and basal insulin with metformin. Ozempic® is also indicated:

as an adjunct to diet, exercise, and standard of care to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease.

to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

For information about Ozempic®, including important safety information, please view the product monograph here.

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

References _________________ 1 Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. (April 14, 2026). Ozempic® Product Monograph.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.