Owl Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 Biotech Showcase Conference

SAN ANTONIO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Therapeutics (“Owl”), a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to supercharge microglia, the immune cells of the brain, announces that Chief Executive Officer William E. Haskins, Ph.D. will present Owl’s latest research and development activities at the 2025 Biotech Showcase Conference being held January 13 – 15, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will take place at 11:15 am PT on Monday, January 13, 2025, in the Franciscan D room at the Hilton San Francisco.

“We are all likely to have a friend or family member who will suffer from Traumatic Brain Injury or Alzheimer’s disease in their lifetime. Our dedicated team’s therapeutic, diagnostic, and entrepreneurial expertise is focused on generative AI- and biomarker-powered drug development to help these patients. Owl is the first to apply the 3D-Scaffold1 deep learning framework to engineer novel drugs to supercharge microglia - the immune cells of the brain. Future results from preclinical and clinical studies with these drugs, as well as Phase 2 clinical trials with our lead drug, are major value inflection points for the company,” said William E. Haskins, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Therapeutics and Gryphon Bio.

Kumar N. et al “3D-Scaffold: A Deep Learning Framework to Generate 3D Coordinates of Drug-like Molecules with Desired Scaffolds.” J Phys Chem B . 2021;125(44):12166-76.

About Owl (www.owltherapeutics.com)

Owl Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage company developing large and small molecule drugs to supercharge microglia - the immune cells of the brain, enhancing their ability to eat pathogens and brain cell debris, to protect and restore the brain from aging, injury, and disease. Owl’s mission is to unlock a new era in hope for patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and adjacent brain conditions. Owl is led by a proven, cohesive leadership team comprised of innovative and dedicated drug developers, scientists, clinicians, and business leaders.

Owl’s supercharged microglial drug pipeline is powered by key generative AI and diagnostic technologies for TBI, AD, and adjacent brain indications. The microglial pipeline includes a Phase 2 clinical asset and multiple preclinical assets with novel and de-risked targets, unique mechanisms of action, and biomarker readouts for indications with high unmet needs including adult and pediatric TBI, as well as amnestic mild cognitive impairment - an early stage of AD.

Generative AI Power: Owl develops and applies novel generative AI tools to engineer large and small molecule drugs with predicted improvements in efficacy and safety. Computational predictions are verified with high throughput experiments for microglial clearance, inflammation, and mitochondrial function.

Diagnostic Power: Through a partnership with Gryphon Bio, Owl reverse-translates blood biomarkers from clinical studies to improve the odds of successful preclinical studies, as well as future clinical trials, with microglial drugs.

Media Enquiries:

ir@owltherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2025-biotech-showcase-conference-302347458.html

SOURCE Owl Therapeutics