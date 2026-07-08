OTR Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with LG Chem to Accelerate Development of Novel Oncology Therapies

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming early-stage innovations into globally impactful therapies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with LG Chem, a leading global company that specializes in life sciences as one of its core businesses. The strategic alliance is structured to accelerate joint efforts to identify, evaluate and develop novel oncology assets from China.

The collaboration brings together OTR's proprietary R&D platform and deep connection with China's life science ecosystem, along with LG Chem's global development expertise and commercial infrastructure. Together, the companies will establish a partnership for discovering, evaluating, and advancing innovative oncology assets from China to patients worldwide.

Under this strategic framework, OTR will identify and conduct initial technical assessment of promising oncology programs aligned with LG Chem's strategic priorities through its regional scientific network and business development capabilities, followed by joint evaluation and licensing by both companies. OTR will lead preclinical and early clinical development by leveraging China's speed, scientific excellence, and capital-efficient R&D environment, while LG Chem will take a leading role in ex-China clinical development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization.

Under the terms of each program-specific agreement, OTR will receive upfront payments and be entitled to global development and regulatory milestone payments. In addition, OTR has the option to participate in global development and obtain a share of global rights of programs entering late-stage clinical development. Through this long-term partnership the companies aim to accelerate the translation of innovative science into globally competitive medicines while creating a sustainable pipeline of differentiated oncology therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Dr. Son Ji-woong, President of LG Chem Life Sciences Company, stated:

"This collaboration with OTR strengthens our ability to systematically identify and evaluate promising assets emerging from China, which is becoming an emerging center of biopharmaceutical innovation. By securing high-potential assets at an early stage and advancing them jointly with our partner through future development opportunities, we aim to enhance our global competitiveness and improve patient access to innovative treatments."

Dr. Zhui Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OTR Therapeutics, commented:

"We are very delighted to collaborate with LG Chem to unlock the immense innovation potential residing within the Chinese biopharma ecosystem. By combining our agile R&D and business development capability with LG Chem's robust clinical and commercial infrastructure, we are creating an accelerated pathway to transform early-stage breakthroughs into highly differentiated, clinically impactful therapies for patients worldwide."

About OTR Therapeutics

OTR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming early-stage innovations into globally impactful therapies for critical diseases with high unmet medical needs. With a strategic focus on oncology, immunology and inflammation, and cardiometabolic diseases, we discover and acquire distinctive assets in preclinical and early clinical stages, and accelerate their development into differentiated, clinically impactful treatments through our R&D hub built for speed, quality and efficiency. By combining scientific rigor with agile partnerships, we deliver exceptional value to our partners and patients worldwide. From our advanced R&D center in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, we actively collaborate with a global network of partners across the US, Europe, and Asia. www.otr-tx.com

About LG Chem. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com

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SOURCE OTR Therapeutics