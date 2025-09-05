OSE Immunotherapeutics: A Clear Strategy, Balanced Governance, and a Firm Course toward Value Creation





NANTES, France – September 4, 2025, 6 p.m. CET – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) reaffirms its strategic commitment to value creation ahead of the September 30 Annual General Meeting. The Company is focused on developing innovative therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, supported by a robust and differentiated portfolio, a cutting-edge research platform, and stable, balanced governance to ensure continuity in its scientific, financial, and human endeavors.

OSE Strategy 2025–2028: continuing the growth trajectory driven by the company’s core strengths

Continue developing a balanced pipeline of partnered assets and proprietary products such as Tedopi® (oncology) and Lusvertikimab (inflammation), targeting indications with high unmet medical need.

Advance innovative research programs in next-generation immunotherapy to feed OSE’s product and partnership pipeline.

Ensure balanced, rigorous, and differentiated financing based on asset maturity, with priority given to supporting the ongoing Phase 3 development of Tedopi® (launched in September 2024) and the complementary Phase 2b study for Lusvertikimab.

Rely on stable and balanced governance composed of experts in the pharmaceutical and financial sectors.

This responsible trajectory aims to generate major clinical value milestones in 2026, 2027, and 2028 for the Company’s two flagship programs. It is based on a strategic reality: today’s market favors differentiated, mature assets backed by strong clinical data and ready-to-market pharmaceutical formulations (e.g., subcutaneous delivery for inflammation-targeting antibodies).

The Company’s development plans (Phase 2b for Lusvertikimab and Phase 3 for Tedopi®) are designed to meet these expectations and those of future partners. In this context, maintaining momentum is essential as OSE enters a key phase of acceleration, value creation for patients, and strategic partner engagement — always with the goal of preserving and maximizing shareholder value.

2025 Annual General Meeting: choosing between two trajectories, two opposing visions

The alternative proposal put forward by a group of minority shareholders acting in concert reflects a model previously applied between 2015 and 20221, when they held executive positions: concentrating most resources on a single asset, Tedopi®, without a clear roadmap for Lusvertikimab. This is a risky strategy based on a hypothetical partnership, with no guarantee of materialization in the absence of new data.

The Company reminds shareholders that it is responsible for ensuring business continuity, completing the financing of Tedopi®’s Phase 3 trial, and continuing to develop the Lusvertikimab program. Without a credible strategic alternative in their approach, the Company’s financial visibility would be compromised as early as 2026.

OSE today is no longer the OSE of “yesterday.” The 2025–2028 trajectory is a validated scientific path aligned with partner expectations, a clear and ambitious roadmap focused on its two most advanced assets, and strategic optionality in line with current industry, clinical, and financial standards. The “OSE of yesterday” represents a return to an outdated model centered on the risk of a single asset, lacking diversification and growth drivers, in a market environment that has radically changed — especially in immuno-oncology.

Preserving balanced and coherent governance

OSE acknowledges the request by this group of minority shareholders to add resolutions now, aimed at dismissing all current board members and taking full control of the Board of Directors2, despite holding only 20% of the Company’s share capital. The Company believes that such a drastic and complete overhaul of the Board to their benefit, pursuing a risky strategy based on hypothetical non-dilutive financing, would pose a serious threat to the execution and continuity of its programs, existing partnerships, and the trust its teams, partners, and investors.

In this regard, the major inconsistencies between these proposed resolutions and the public statements made earlier this week by the same group of minority shareholders reflect an opportunistic approach focused on personal interests. Such inconsistencies raise questions on the consistency of their project and suggest a level of instability that is particularly unsuitable and concerning for strategic matters critical to the Company.

OSE reminds shareholders that the current Board of Directors proposed on August 25 the integration of two directors from this concerted group (representing 25% of board seats) to reflect shareholder diversity within a balanced, responsible governance framework aligned with best practices.

Key upcoming dates:

September 8, 2025 : hearing before the Nantes Commercial Court

: hearing before the Nantes Commercial Court September 18, 2025 : Shareholder webinar at 6:00 p.m. CET

https://ose-immunotherapeutics.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-09-18-event-en

: Shareholder webinar at 6:00 p.m. CET September 30, 2025: Annual General Meeting – every vote counts.





1 From its IPO at a share price of €10.90 in March 2015 until October 2022 (the date of the leadership change), OSE’s stock lost 46% of its value (–8% annualized). See the Q&A dated August 29, 2025, available on OSE’s website: Q & A - Ose Immunotherapeutics - Société de biotechnologie intégrée qui développe des immunothérapies innovantes

2 On Monday, the group of minority shareholders proposed the appointment of five new directors out of an eight-member Board, with the retention of two current independent directors. Forty-eight hours later, they have asked for a reduced seven-member Board entirely renewed with their own candidates (excluding the director representing employee shareholders) and the entire dismissal of the current directors.

