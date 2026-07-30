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OrthoPediatrics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, held in Boston, MA.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Time: 9:00 am ET

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com 
415-937-5406


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