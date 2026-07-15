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Press Releases

Orthofix to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

July 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review results at 8:30 am Eastern Time the same day.



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 596-4144 in the U.S., and (646) 968-2525 in all other locations, and referencing the conference ID 8700861. A webcast of the conference call and a copy of the release may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing healing and restoring mobility for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the Company delivers technology-enabled solutions that support improved clinical outcomes and more efficient care across the continuum. Orthofix offers a focused and differentiated portfolio spanning spinal implants, therapeutic solutions, limb reconstruction systems, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. Learn more at Orthofix.com and follow Orthofix on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
+1 209.613.6945

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