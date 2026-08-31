Orsini to Serve as Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Priovant’s LISRAYA™ (brepocitinib)

LISRAYA is the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for dermatomyositis.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today that it is a specialty pharmacy partner for Priovant's LISRAYA™ (brepocitinib), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of adults with dermatomyositis. Read the full Prescribing Information here. See the Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning below for complete safety information.

"The approval of LISRAYA represents an incredible step forward for these patients and their care journey, and Orsini is thrilled to help meaningfully improve their quality of life," Orsini CEO Brandon Tom said.

Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune inflammatory disease characterized by painful skin rashes and debilitating muscle weakness, as well as broader systemic manifestations such as lung disease, cardiac disease and gastrointestinal complications. LISRAYA represents the first targeted treatment option approved for dermatomyositis. It was tested in the VALOR study, the largest placebo-controlled dermatomyositis trial ever conducted. In VALOR, patients taking LISRAYA saw clinically meaningful improvement across a broad range of disease measures, including global myositis response, cutaneous disease, muscle strength, functional disability and steroid sparing.

"We're excited to partner with Orsini in offering this potentially transformative therapy for the dermatomyositis community," Daniel Herz-Roiphe, Chief Operating Officer at Priovant, said. "This approval represents new hope for a population whose treatment options were previously very limited, and Orsini's deep experience in rare disease therapies will ensure that patients have a seamless experience as they gain access to LISRAYA."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION and INDICATION AND USAGE

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION WARNING: SERIOUS INFECTIONS, MORTALITY, MALIGNANCY, MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS (MACE), and THROMBOSIS INDICATIONS AND USAGE LISRAYA (brepocitinib) is indicated for the treatment of adults with dermatomyositis (DM). Limitations of Use Not recommended for use in combination with other JAK inhibitors, other TYK2 inhibitors, or biologic DMARDs.

WARNINGS and PRECAUTIONS:



Serious infections. Patients treated with LISRAYA are at increased risk of developing serious bacterial, fungal, viral, and opportunistic infections that may lead to hospitalization or death.



Reported infections with use of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, including LISRAYA:

Active tuberculosis (TB), which may present with pulmonary or extrapulmonary disease. Evaluate and test patients for latent and active TB infection prior to and during LISRAYA treatment. If positive, treat for TB. Monitor all patients for active TB during treatment including patients who tested negative for a latent TB infection prior to LISRAYA treatment.

Invasive fungal infections. Patients with invasive fungal infections may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease.

Bacterial, viral (including herpes zoster), and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens.

Avoid use of LISRAYA in patients with an active, serious infection, including localized infections. Consider the risks and benefits of LISRAYA in patients with chronic or recurrent infection prior to initiating treatment. Closely monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with LISRAYA. If a serious infection occurs, interrupt LISRAYA treatment until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Mortality. A higher rate of all-cause mortality, including sudden cardiovascular death, was observed with another Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor when compared to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor. LISRAYA is not approved for use in patients with RA.

Malignancy. Malignancies have occurred in patients treated with LISRAYA. A higher rate of malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer), lymphomas, and lung cancers was observed with another JAK inhibitor when compared to TNF blockers in patients with RA. LISRAYA is not approved for use in patients with RA. Patients who are current or past smokers are at additional increased risk.

Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE). Major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) (defined as cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke) have occurred in patients treated with LISRAYA. A higher rate of MACE was observed with another JAK inhibitor when compared to TNF blockers in patients with RA 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor. LISRAYA is not approved for use in patients with RA. Patients who are current or past smokers are at additional increased risk. Discontinue LISRAYA in patients who have experienced a myocardial infarction or stroke.

Thrombosis. Thromboses, including deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and arterial thrombosis, have occurred in patients treated for inflammatory conditions with JAK inhibitors, including LISRAYA. Many of these adverse reactions were serious and some resulted in death. A higher rate of thromboses was observed with another JAK inhibitor when compared to TNF blockers in patients with RA 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor. LISRAYA is not approved for use in patients with RA. Avoid LISRAYA in patients who may be at risk of thrombosis. If symptoms of thrombosis occur, discontinue LISRAYA, promptly evaluate, and appropriately treat.

Hypersensitivity. LISRAYA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to brepocitinib or any of its excipients. Hypersensitivity reactions were reported in patients receiving LISRAYA. Some events were serious.

Gastrointestinal Perforations. Gastrointestinal perforation has been reported in patients treated with JAK inhibitors, including LISRAYA. Monitor LISRAYA-treated patients who may be at risk for gastrointestinal perforation.

Hypoglycemia in Patients with Diabetes. LISRAYA may cause hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes. Hypoglycemia, including severe hypoglycemia, has been reported following initiation of JAK inhibitors in patients with diabetes. During treatment with LISRAYA, consider increased monitoring of blood glucose as clinically indicated in patients with diabetes.

Laboratory Abnormalities. LISRAYA has been associated with lab abnormalities including neutropenia, lymphopenia, anemia, increases in lipid parameters, and liver enzyme elevations.

Immunizations. Avoid use of live vaccines during or immediately prior to LISRAYA therapy initiation. Prior to initiating LISRAYA treatment, update immunizations, including prophylactic varicella zoster or herpes zoster vaccinations, according to current immunization guidelines.

Embryofetal Toxicity. Based on findings in animal studies, LISRAYA may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to starting treatment. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with LISRAYA and for 3 days following the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥5% of DM subjects and ≥2% greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection, headache, fatigue, urinary tract infection, nausea, bronchitis, arthralgia, diarrhea, back pain, fall, influenza, and acne.

SPECIAL POPULATIONS



Pregnancy. Based on findings in animal studies, LISRAYA may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Available data from LISRAYA use in pregnant women are insufficient to establish a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.

Lactation. There are no data on the presence of brepocitinib in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production.

Hepatic Impairment. LISRAYA is not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal Impairment. LISRAYA is not recommended in patients with severe renal impairment.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide.

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SOURCE Orsini