Orsini Selected as Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Boehringer Ingelheim’s JASCAYD® (nerandomilast)

JASCAYD is an FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, has been chosen by Boehringer Ingelheim as a specialty pharmacy partner for JASCAYD® (nerandomilast), a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in adult patients. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

IPF is a progressive lung disease characterized by the gradual thickening and scarring of lung tissue. This scarring hinders the lungs' ability to efficiently transfer oxygen into the bloodstream, resulting in debilitating symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent dry coughing, fatigue, unexplained weight loss and muscle and joint aches. JASCAYD, the fourth IPF therapy to join Orsini's Pulmonology Center of Excellence, has been shown to slow lung function decline in those living with IPF.

"With over a decade of experience and more than 6,000 patients served, Orsini has established itself as a trusted leader in the IPF space," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in expanding our portfolio and bringing another vital therapy to the patients and families we serve."

About Orsini



Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

