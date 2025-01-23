Organon To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on February 13, 2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 13, 2025, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST.





IPR&D and Milestones

Organon does not currently expect to record any milestone expense in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Organon’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results have not been finalized and are subject to the company’s quarterly financial statement closing procedures. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary estimates described herein.

Accessing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call must register in advance by clicking on this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5851155

Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including dial-in information and a unique passcode and registrant ID. Pre-registration will allow participants to bypass an operator and be placed directly into the call.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a mission to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon’s diverse portfolio offers over 70 medicines and products in women’s health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon’s current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. Organon is also pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators who look to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon’s scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has geographic scope with significant reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information above reflects management’s current intentions and expectations for the future with respect to Organon’s anticipated charges for milestone payments and the related impact to Organon’s GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors, such as the completion of Organon’s quarter-end closing process, including review by management and the audit committee of the Organon’s board of directors, which could result in material changes to the preliminary estimates described herein. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Contacts



Organon Media Contacts:

Karissa Peer

(614) 314-8094

Kate Vossen

(732) 675-8448

Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129