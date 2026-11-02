OraSure Technologies Joins the World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease to Advance Access to Earlier Diagnosis and Care

Collaboration will bring diagnostics expertise to a global, multi-stakeholder effort focused on policy, advocacy, and practical implementation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc., a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, announced today that it has joined the World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease, an international public-private partnership working to strengthen the global response to sickle cell disease.

The Coalition brings together stakeholders from across patient advocacy, government, healthcare, research, international institutions, civil society, and the private sector. Its work seeks to elevate sickle cell disease on the global health agenda, strengthen care for people living with the condition, and help countries translate policy commitments into improved services and outcomes.

As a member of the Coalition, OraSure Technologies, Inc. will provide a diagnostics manufacturer perspective, drawing on its experience in decentralized and point-of-care testing to help inform discussions around early diagnosis, screening, testing pathways, linkage to care, and health-system readiness.

“The value of earlier diagnosis is ultimately measured by what happens next,” said John Bannister, Senior Director of International Sales for OraSure. “People need clear pathways to appropriate care, supported by trained healthcare workers, effective referral systems, sustainable funding, and access to ongoing treatment. We are proud to join the World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease and work alongside people living with sickle cell disease and the broader community to help strengthen the connections between diagnosis and care.”

“We’re excited to welcome OraSure Technologies as the newest member of the Coalition,” said Mario Ottiglio, Secretariat Lead for the World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease. “Their diagnostics expertise will be a valuable addition to our collective efforts, helping advance timely and appropriate diagnosis that connects people to treatment, care, and long-term support.”

The collaboration will seek to keep the needs and experiences of people living with sickle cell disease at the center of the discussion. It will also consider how diagnostic strategies can be implemented across different health-system contexts, particularly where laboratory infrastructure, trained personnel, funding or access to specialist care may be limited.

About the World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease

The World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease is an international public-private partnership working to raise sickle cell disease on the global health agenda and to strengthen care for people living with the condition. It includes medical societies, patient organizations, foundations, and the private sector and works with national governments, international organizations, financial institutions, foundations, offering a multi-stakeholder platform for sickle cell disease that spans advocacy, policy, and implementation.

The Coalition advocates for stronger political commitment and financing, including closer links between health and finance systems. It works to align partners and reduce fragmentation across the field and to help countries translate commitments into care. Working alongside global and regional initiatives, it aims to reduce childhood mortality from sickle cell disease and improve the lives of those living with it.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc., Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., and BioMedomics, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com

Media Contacts

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Amy Koch

media@orasure.com

World Coalition on Sickle Cell Disease (WCSCD)

Sophie Robert

s.robert@eleveya.com