Opus Genetics to Present at the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with OPGx-RDH12 cleared to enter the clinic, and additional candidates targeting, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.