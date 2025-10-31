SUBSCRIBE
Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

October 31, 2025 | 
11 min read

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(Year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

  • Net revenue of $1,435.0 million, up 12.2%
  • Gross profit of $272.9 million, up 6.3%
  • Net income of $51.8 million, down 3.8%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32, up 3.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $119.5 million, up 3.4%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.45, up 9.8%
  • YTD cash provided by operating activities of $222.6 million
  • Repurchased $62.5 million of stock in the quarter
  • Term loan expanded $49.6 million, and interest rate reduced

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered another strong quarter with balanced growth across the portfolio. I’d like to thank our team for their extraordinary execution and continued dedication to providing access to quality care to more patients. We are well positioned for success as we continue to navigate a dynamic regulatory environment, changing competitive landscapes, and our evolving portfolio of therapies while always keeping the patient at the center of everything we do.”

Updated Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2025, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

  • Net revenue of $5.60 billion to $5.65 billion
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.68 to $1.72
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $468 million to $473 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million
  • Effective tax rate of 25% to 27%
  • Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $57 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same web link for 90 days after the call.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

Investor Contact

Stephen Shulstein
Vice President, Investor Relations
stephen.shulstein@optioncare.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

  Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

 


 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$309,822 $412,565
Accounts receivable, net 474,500  409,733
Inventories 415,723  388,131
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,721  112,198
Total current assets 1,282,766  1,322,627
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net 134,298  127,367
Intangible assets, net 22,732  16,993
Referral sources, net 295,716  284,017
Goodwill 1,606,646  1,540,246
Other noncurrent assets 137,687  130,493
Total noncurrent assets 2,197,079  2,099,116
TOTAL ASSETS$3,479,845 $3,421,743
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$627,867 $610,779
Other current liabilities 196,039  169,367
Total current liabilities 823,906  780,146
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,155,056  1,104,641
Other noncurrent liabilities 142,224  132,718
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,297,280  1,237,359
Total liabilities 2,121,186  2,017,505
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,358,659  1,404,238
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$3,479,845 $3,421,743
      

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

 


 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
NET REVENUE$1,435,016  $1,278,546  $4,184,073  $3,651,784 
COST OF REVENUE 1,162,114   1,021,797   3,379,076   2,907,170 
GROSS PROFIT 272,902   256,749   804,997   744,614 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses 172,104   156,999   510,314   465,524 
Depreciation and amortization expense 16,291   14,659   48,278   44,294 
Total operating expenses 188,395   171,658   558,592   509,818 
OPERATING INCOME 84,507   85,091   246,405   234,796 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net (14,146)  (12,345)  (41,824)  (38,150)
Other, net (1,394)  808   (3,197)  5,904 
Total other (expense) income (15,540)  (11,537)  (45,021)  (32,246)
        
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,967   73,554   201,384   202,550 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,151   19,698   52,303   50,860 
NET INCOME$51,816  $53,856  $149,081  $151,690 
        
Earnings per share, basic$0.32  $0.32  $0.91  $0.88 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.32  $0.31  $0.91  $0.87 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 161,829   170,636   163,393   172,490 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 163,086   171,941   164,602   173,848 
                

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

 


 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$149,081  $151,690 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 50,374   46,029 
Other adjustments 57,401   54,926 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (55,430)  (51,293)
Inventories (24,899)  (36,595)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,694   (3,175)
Accounts payable 10,224   164,754 
Accrued compensation and employee benefits 8,338   (31,673)
Other 2,773   (7,393)
Net cash provided by operating activities 222,556   287,270 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Acquisition of property and equipment (27,661)  (25,266)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (117,247)   
Other investing activities (2,529)   
Net cash used in investing activities (147,437)  (25,266)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (214,887)  (160,122)
Proceeds from issuance of debt 229,472   49,959 
Retirement of debt obligations (180,239)   
Other financing activities (12,208)  (12,664)
Net cash used in financing activities (177,862)  (122,827)
    
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (102,743)  139,177 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 412,565   343,849 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$309,822  $483,026 
        

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

 


 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income$51,816  $53,856  $149,081  $151,690 
Interest expense, net 14,146   12,345   41,824   38,150 
Income tax expense 17,151   19,698   52,303   50,860 
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,048   15,227   50,374   46,029 
EBITDA 100,161   101,126   293,582   286,729 
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 11,125   10,407   30,638   27,620 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,744      4,744   377 
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 3,468   4,050   16,318   7,504 
Adjusted EBITDA$119,498  $115,583  $345,282  $322,230 
        
Net income$51,816  $53,856  $149,081  $151,690 
Intangible asset amortization expense 9,269   8,596   27,663   25,809 
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 11,125   10,407   30,638   27,620 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) 4,744      4,744    
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 3,468   4,050   16,318   7,504 
Total pre-tax adjustments 28,606   23,053   79,363   60,933 
Tax adjustments (1) (7,183)  (6,178)  (20,634)  (15,294)
Adjusted net income$73,239  $70,731  $207,810  $197,329 
        
Earnings per share, diluted$0.32  $0.31  $0.91  $0.87 
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted$0.45  $0.41  $1.26  $1.14 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 163,086   171,941   164,602   173,848 

(1) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate

(2) Beginning with the three months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted net income excludes loss on extinguishment of debt on a prospective basis, which has been immaterial in prior periods.


