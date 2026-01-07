SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OPKO Health to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 12-15, 2026, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.  Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 14th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com


