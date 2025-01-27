Opentrons Makes Cost-effective, Hands-free Genomics Workflows a Reality with Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation

New modular Opentrons Flex® Stacker offers benchtop workstation even more flexibility for all throughput needs

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a leader in lab automation and accessible robotics, today announced the launch of its Opentrons Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation. The only high-throughput benchtop instrument of its kind available at less than $100K, it allows the most in-demand NGS library prep workflows run completely hands-free for up to 96 samples or more, depending on the technology. Popular sample prep technologies that can be run on the Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation include whole genome, long read and single cell sequencing.





Integral to the increased capacity of the Opentrons Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation is its innovative tip and plate storage and delivery system, the Opentrons Flex Stacker. Thanks to its modular design, anywhere from one to four Flex Stackers can be added to a single workstation, allowing labs of all sizes to use it in the same footprint regardless of their throughput needs.

The Flex High-Throughput Workstation features the on-deck Opentrons Thermocycler with auto-sealing lids for multiple rounds of on-deck PCR, the Flex 96-Channel Pipette for efficient pipetting, and the Opentrons Flex Magnetic Block for automated bead clean-ups. There is also an intuitive touchscreen interface, a hallmark of Opentrons’ commitment to worry-free automation programming and ease of use.

“As we continue to push forward what’s possible for lab automation, we recognized that many scientists were looking for higher throughput for their Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample prep without a lot of extra space – in their labs or in their budgets,” said James Atwood, General Manager of Robotics at Opentrons. “The Opentrons Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation gives them a true benchtop solution that can accelerate both the speed and efficiency of their research.”

Attendees at this week’s SLAS2025 International Conference & Exhibition in San Diego will be able to see the Opentrons Flex High-Throughput NGS Workstation in person by visiting booth #1914. For additional information, please visit https://opentrons.com/products/opentrons-flex-high-throughput-ngs-workstation.

Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a disruptive life science company and the current market leader in entry-level lab automation, accelerates innovation in research and healthcare through its integrated lab platform, which includes business units Opentrons® Robotics and Neochromosome™. Opentrons has raised over $200 million in funding and achieved unicorn status based on its innovative technologies. The Opentrons Flex® is Opentrons’ newest generation of liquid-handling lab robots, offering open-source accessibility and compatibility with generative AI tools. Opentrons Robotics provides thousands of institutions with flexible, easy-to-use lab robots, automating R&D operations and making a vast open-source library accessible to life sciences researchers worldwide. Opentrons is used in labs at the top 20 academic universities in the US and 14 of 15 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Learn more at https://opentrons.com/.

