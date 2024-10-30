Opening of Biosynth Biological Technology; a new Cutting-Edge Facility at Lifebay in Suzhou, China

Specializing in supporting biological science, these state-of-the-art facilities significantly enhance capabilities for internal project initiatives and material supply.

STAAD, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biosynth, a leading developer and supplier of critical raw materials and services for diagnostics, vaccines, and pharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the opening of their Biosynth Biological Technology site at Lifebay, an innovative technology park in Suzhou, China. This new site houses state-of-the-art facilities including a Bio-laboratory which significantly enhances capabilities for internal project development initiatives and material supply into the domestic Life Science market.

The official opening ceremony on 29th October was attended by local and national dignitaries, Life Science and Pharma customers, and partners of Biosynth, as well as representatives of Biosynth’s Leadership Team along with Board Representative Nico Haller, Director at KKR.

Dr. Thomas Eisele, Chief Operations Officer, announced, “We are thrilled to be formally opening Biosynth Biological Technology. This facility represents our dedication to innovation and excellence and adds a crucial production site for internal materials as well as acting as a distribution and handling hub for our customers in the region.”

Philip Noone, Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “Through our new Lifebay facility in Suzhou, Biosynth will serve IVD companies across China directly, with our comprehensive Biologics, Chemicals, and Complex Peptides offering. Our new site will allow us for the first time in our history to offer our unique diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases, oncology, and autoimmunity targeting emerging pathogens.”

Alessandra Vismara, General Manager for China, added, “This has been a significant project to build and equip this facility. As part of the next phase, we will be commissioning our biosafety level 2 laboratories, which means that we can handle and supply even more biological diagnostic tools. Enzyme development and production for local customers will complete the portfolio of these facilities.”

