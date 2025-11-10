SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ONL Therapeutics to Present at EYENOVATE and the FLORetina–ICOOR Congress 2025

November 10, 2025 | 
3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company will deliver podium presentations at EYENOVATE and the FLORetina-ICOOR Congress 2025. This is the inaugural year for EYENOVATE, which will be held on December 4, 2025. The FLORetina-ICOOR Congress 2025 will be held from December 4-7, 2025. Both meetings will be located at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy.

Details of the EYENOVATE presentation:
Title:Fas Inhibition with Xelafaslatide: A Novel Approach for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy
  
Presenter:David N. Zacks, M.D., Ph.D.
 Chief Scientific Officer
 ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
  
Session:We Are in the Midst of a New Treatment Category: Dry AMD Innovation Update
  
Date/Time:Thursday, December 4: 9:45 - 10:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET)
  
Location:
Fortezza da Basso
  
Details of the FLORetina-ICOOR presentation:
  
Title:Advancing Geographic Atrophy Treatment with ONL1204 (xelafaslatide): Insights from the Phase 1b Study and Phase 2 Launch
  
Presenter:Baruch D. Kuppermann, M.D., Ph.D.
 Chair, Department of Ophthalmology
 Director, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
 University of California, Irvine
  
Session:Retina Futura: Highlights in Geographic Atrophy (GA): Current Clinical Updates and Emerging Therapies
  
Date/Time:Saturday, December 6: 4:15 - 5:45 p.m. CET
 Presentation: 4:29 p.m. CET
  
Location:
San Giovanni Room
  

The company will also have conference booth space to host meetings with attendees, including representatives from clinical sites for ONL’s global Phase 2 GALAXY clinical trial. The GALAXY trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xelafaslatide in patients with GA associated with dry AMD.

About Xelafaslatide (ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution)
Xelafaslatide (ONL1204) is an investigational first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s later stage clinical development program for xelafaslatide includes a Phase 2 study for the treatment of GA associated with AMD (NCT06659445) and a completed Phase 2 study in the U.S. for the treatment of macula-off retinal detachment (RD) (NCT05730218), a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has also completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with GA associated with AMD (NCT04744662), a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805) and a Phase 1 clinical trial in macula-off RD patients at sites in Australia and New Zealand (NCT03780972).

About Geographic Atrophy (GA) Associated with Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD has become a major cause of visual disability and legal blindness globally. Although generally affecting only the central retina (macula), this region of photoreceptors provides the visual acuity necessary for reading, driving, and the performance of fine vision-related tasks. Associated with aging, cigarette smoking, obesity, diets low in certain nutrients, a lifestyle related to cardiac risk, and a growing list of genetic factors, AMD is becoming an increasingly prevalent public health concern, especially as the global population ages. GA, also called atrophic AMD, is an advanced form of AMD.

About ONL Therapeutics
ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact:
Linda Kemnitz
ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com

Michigan Events
ONL Therapeutics
