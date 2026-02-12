Onkos Surgical® Announces Initiation of 522 Post-Market Surveillance Study of the ELEOS™ Limb Salvage System with NanoCept® Antibacterial Implant Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, a leading provider of innovative solutions for complex orthopaedic procedures, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Post-Market Surveillance Study of the ELEOS Limb Salvage System with NanoCept Antibacterial Implant Technology. This first and only orthopaedic antibacterial coating technology available on the US market offers a proactive approach against intraoperative bacterial contamination, a crucial advancement in the field of orthopaedic implants.

"The enrollment of the first patient in this study marks another major milestone in the NanoCept journey, and reinforces our firm commitment to individuals with complex orthopaedic conditions," said Patrick Treacy, Onkos Surgical CEO and Co-founder. "We look forward to executing this study, as part of our agreement with FDA in conjunction with our original De Novo authorization, and continuing to bring this novel technology to surgeons and patients in need. We are very excited about the potential to help patients with this transformational technology, the likes of which we have not seen in 30 years."

Over 100 patients will be enrolled in a multicenter study across the United States. In preclinical testing supporting the original De Novo market authorization, NanoCept demonstrated up to a 99.999% (5-log reduction) kill rate of bacteria that are commonly found in the operating room environment.

"The musculoskeletal oncology surgeons at The James have a long history of providing innovative options for our patients with malignant bone tumors that require limb reconstruction for maintenance of function as part of their cancer treatment," said Joel Mayerson, MD, orthopedic oncologist, director of the sarcoma program and chief of musculoskeletal oncology at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James). "This multi-institutional national post-market surveillance study will help define the future of how we can improve outcomes for patients while working toward a cancer-free world."

"As a national referral center for musculoskeletal oncology and complex limb reconstruction, Ohio State's Department of Orthopedics is committed to advancing limb salvage and reconstructive surgery through clinical innovation and rigorous research," said Carl Quinion, MD, the study's principal investigator for the site and an orthopedic surgeon at the OSUCCC – James. "Bacterial contamination remains a major risk in this patient population, and preventing and managing prosthetic joint complications is a central focus of our clinical and research efforts. This multi-center study allows us to systematically evaluate new approaches within complex reconstruction to better inform future care and improve outcomes for our patients."

Since its first use in December 2024, the orthopaedic market has shown steadily increasing demand for the NanoCept technology. Momentum for new products with NanoCept technology is growing as demonstrated by FDA issuing 510(k) clearance for the ELEOS Proximal Tibia with NanoCept Antibacterial Technology on October 21, 2025. To meet the increasing demand, Onkos opened its NanoCept Innovation Center in Bridgewater, NJ on December 9, 2025 to expand production capacity for this exciting technology.

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for complex orthopaedic conditions. With our novel product portfolio, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in antibacterial implant coating, virtual surgical planning, 3D anatomic modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos for their complex revision and orthopaedic oncology cases. The NanoCept technology is designed to protect orthopaedic implants during surgery, prior to implantation. The NanoCept technology's effectiveness has not been shown in human clinical trials to prevent or reduce infection rates. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com/nanocept.

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the possibility that post-market clinical results may be inconsistent with the in-vitro preclinical test results and the potential for new technologies and procedures to disrupt market demand. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only on the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

