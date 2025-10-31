Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) at Forefront of Effort to Optimize Next-Generation Cancer Therapies

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

The global cancer-therapy landscape is undergoing a rapid evolution toward precision drug-delivery systems designed to boost efficacy, limit toxicity and elevate patient outcomes. Conventional oral and intravenous treatments continue to face significant challenges, chief among them low bioavailability and inadequate tumor targeting. These factors often limit the success of these treatments in clinical settings. Breakthroughs in nanomedicine are now addressing these obstacles, with growing support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with other regulators for nanocarrier-based delivery technologies used in advanced therapeutics.

This accelerating adoption highlights a broader shift across the industry: a race to optimize how medicines are transported, absorbed, and activated within the human body. Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. is at the forefront of this movement with its proprietary Deciparticle(TM) platform, designed to enhance both the bioavailability and therapeutic index of existing oncology drugs. By improving the performance of underutilized compounds, the technology could help redefine standards for cancer treatment.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com.

