Oncotelic Therapeutics Advances Toward Commercial Launch of AI-Enabled Robotics Platform Following Integration of 28 Million Scientific Abstracts

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: OTLC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on oncology and AI-driven solutions, today provided an update on the continued advancement of its proprietary AI platform and robotics integration as it approaches initial commercial deployment.

Following the successful integration of approximately 28 million scientific abstracts - representing the totality of scientific knowledge - into its PDAOAI platform, the Company has achieved another milestone to enable real-time application within its jointly developed robotics platform with TechForce Robotics. This integration allows scientific knowledge to be directly embedded into automated workflows operating in regulated environments.

The combined platform is designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce reliance on manual processes, and support compliance across pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

“We are moving from data to real-world application,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By embedding the totality of scientific knowledge into robotics, we can look to transform how drugs are developed and produced, not just for us, but for the broader industry.”

Initial deployments are expected in the coming weeks. The Company is also preparing to scale production capabilities to support anticipated demand as it advances toward broader commercialization.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic’s position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward‑looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward‑looking statements in this release include, without limitation: our plans, timelines, and priorities for the OT‑101 program in PDAC and other indications; potential biomarker‑driven development strategies; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future preclinical and clinical studies; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic/GMP Bio/Sapu ecosystem; the utility of our PDAOAI platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward‑looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10‑K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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