OncoNano to Present New Preclinical Data at AACR 2026 Highlighting Effective Tumor Delivery Enabled by ON-BOARD™ Platform

Posters highlight antigen-independent delivery, differentiated efficacy and broad payload versatility of ultra pH-sensitive polymer-drug conjugate technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies using its proprietary nanotechnology platform, today announced it will present new preclinical data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. The presentations highlight the breadth of its ON-BOARD™ platform and its ability to enable effective, tumor-targeted delivery of therapeutic payloads through clinically validated ultra pH-sensitive micelle technology designed to activate within the tumor microenvironment.

“Our ON-BOARD platform is designed to overcome key limitations of existing delivery approaches, including reliance on tumor-associated antigens and off-tumor toxicities,” said Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of OncoNano. “These data demonstrate the versatility of our platform across multiple payloads and reinforce its potential to deliver profound efficacy with an improved therapeutic index.”

Poster Presentation Details

A Polymer-Drug Conjugate Platform for Tumor Specific Drug Delivery: Advancement of a Clinically Validated Ultra pH-Sensitive Micelle Technology

Presenter: Qingtai Su, PhD, Senior Scientist

Session Date/Time: April 20, 2026 | 2:00–5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 14 | Board #17 | Poster #3026

This presentation highlights the breadth and tunability of the ON-BOARD platform, demonstrating tumor-specific delivery of multiple cytotoxic compounds through targeting the acidic tumor microenvironment. Preclinical data show strong in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity across a range of payload-linker combinations, including superior tumor growth inhibition and robust responses compared to standard-of-care agents. Findings further illustrate the ability to modulate payload release through linker design, supporting a differentiated, antigen-independent approach to drug delivery.

ONM-421, a pH-Responsive Polymer-Drug Conjugate Nanoparticle, Delivers MMAE to Solid Tumors and Shows Antigen-Independent Antitumor Efficacy in Mice

Presenter: Jason Miller, PhD, Associate Director

Session Date/Time: April 20, 2026 | 2:00–5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 14 | Board #12 | Poster #3021

Building on the platform’s versatility, this presentation features ONM-421 as a lead example of ON-BOARD–enabled delivery. Preclinical findings demonstrate potent, antigen-independent anti-tumor efficacy across multiple xenograft models, including strong tumor growth inhibition and survival benefit. ONM-421 showed broader activity compared to an MMAE-based antibody-drug conjugate, including efficacy in tumors with low target expression where the ADC was less active. In these models, ONM-421 also demonstrated improved tolerability relative to a standard chemotherapy when given at an efficacious dose. These data highlight enhanced payload stability and protection during circulation, reinforcing the platform’s ability to enable targeted tumor delivery while reducing off-target toxicity.

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to transform cancer therapeutics with its proprietary nanotechnology platform. OncoNano's ON-BOARD™ polymeric micelle platform is designed to leverage a universal tumor target, namely pH, to precisely deliver anti-cancer payloads to the tumor microenvironment. Our product candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of various payloads from small molecules to large biologics through encapsulation and localized tumor targeting. OncoNano is utilizing ON-BOARD™ to generate a robust oncology pipeline to support novel therapeutic development for patients with high unmet medical needs. Learn more about our platform and pipeline at www.OncoNano.com.

OncoNano Medicine

LA Communications

Lauren Arnold

617-694-5387

Lauren@LACommunications.net