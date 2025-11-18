OncoNano Announces Appointment of Brent Sorrells as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”) announces the appointment of Brent Sorrells as Chief Operating Officer. Bringing more than two decades of experience in product development, strategic operations and commercial execution across the biotechnology industry, Mr. Sorrells will help drive OncoNano’s next phase of growth and operational excellence.

“Brent joins OncoNano at a pivotal inflection point as we advance our first polymer drug conjugate from our ON-BOARD™ micelle platform into IND-enabling studies and continue development of ONM-501, our dual-acting STING agonist,” said Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of OncoNano Medicine. “Brent’s extensive operational and leadership experience will be instrumental as we advance our strategic priorities and continue to execute on key growth milestones.”

Mr. Sorrells most recently served as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy at Allakos, Inc., until its acquisition in May 2025. During his time at Allakos he held various leadership roles in clinical operations. Mr. Sorrells previously held senior roles within the clinical team at ZS Pharma. He has also worked for and served as board chair of a nonprofit business incubator for tech startups. Mr. Sorrells earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas.

“OncoNano’s vision to redefine how cancer is treated through targeted delivery of medicines to improve their therapeutic index is truly compelling,” said Brent Sorrells. “The science, the team and the opportunity to make a real difference for patients make this an incredibly exciting time to come on board.”

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to transform cancer therapeutics with its proprietary nanotechnology platform. OncoNano's polymeric micelle platform is designed to leverage a universal tumor target, namely pH, to precisely deliver anti-cancer payloads to the tumor microenvironment. Our product candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of various payloads from small molecules to large biologics through encapsulation and localized tumor targeting. OncoNano is utilizing its polymeric micelle technology to generate a robust oncology pipeline to support novel therapeutic development for patients with high unmet medical needs. Learn more about our platform and pipeline at www.OncoNano.com.

OncoNano Medicine

LA Communications

Lauren Arnold

617-694-5387

Lauren@LACommunications.net