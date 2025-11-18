SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OncoNano Announces Appointment of Brent Sorrells as Chief Operating Officer

November 18, 2025 | 
2 min read

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”) announces the appointment of Brent Sorrells as Chief Operating Officer. Bringing more than two decades of experience in product development, strategic operations and commercial execution across the biotechnology industry, Mr. Sorrells will help drive OncoNano’s next phase of growth and operational excellence.



“Brent joins OncoNano at a pivotal inflection point as we advance our first polymer drug conjugate from our ON-BOARD™ micelle platform into IND-enabling studies and continue development of ONM-501, our dual-acting STING agonist,” said Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of OncoNano Medicine. “Brent’s extensive operational and leadership experience will be instrumental as we advance our strategic priorities and continue to execute on key growth milestones.”

Mr. Sorrells most recently served as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy at Allakos, Inc., until its acquisition in May 2025. During his time at Allakos he held various leadership roles in clinical operations. Mr. Sorrells previously held senior roles within the clinical team at ZS Pharma. He has also worked for and served as board chair of a nonprofit business incubator for tech startups. Mr. Sorrells earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas.

“OncoNano’s vision to redefine how cancer is treated through targeted delivery of medicines to improve their therapeutic index is truly compelling,” said Brent Sorrells. “The science, the team and the opportunity to make a real difference for patients make this an incredibly exciting time to come on board.”

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to transform cancer therapeutics with its proprietary nanotechnology platform. OncoNano's polymeric micelle platform is designed to leverage a universal tumor target, namely pH, to precisely deliver anti-cancer payloads to the tumor microenvironment. Our product candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of various payloads from small molecules to large biologics through encapsulation and localized tumor targeting. OncoNano is utilizing its polymeric micelle technology to generate a robust oncology pipeline to support novel therapeutic development for patients with high unmet medical needs. Learn more about our platform and pipeline at www.OncoNano.com.


Contacts

OncoNano Medicine
LA Communications
Lauren Arnold
617-694-5387
Lauren@LACommunications.net

Texas People C-suite
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
C-suite
UPDATE: Novo Foundation Completes Board Takeover After Shareholder Pushback
November 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Silver Spring, MD, USA 11/10/2020: Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This federal agency approves medications, vaccines and food additives for human use.
FDA
FDA Stalwart Pazdur Named Tidmarsh’s Replacement as CDER Director
November 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Opinion
Pharma Is Sitting on Hidden Cures. Find Your “Freda” To Unlock Them
November 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annette Bakker
FDA CDER director George Tidmarsh speaking in an FDA video
FDA
UPDATE: Tidmarsh Waffles on Resignation, Will Fight To Clear Name
November 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac