OncoHelix and AstraZeneca Partner to Provide Access to Liquid Biopsy Testing for Men with Prostate Cancer

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - OncoHelix, a leader in precision diagnostics, is proud to announce its partnership with AstraZeneca Canada to deliver cutting-edge liquid biopsy testing for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who meet appropriate clinical criteria and live in provinces which lack public funding for this type of diagnostic test. Utilizing advanced genomic profiling, this test provides critical insights to physicians to guide targeted treatments and is being made available for a limited time in Canada through OncoHelix’s clinically accredited lab. The initiative is made possible with the support of a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Merck.

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, a highly aggressive form of prostate cancer, affects thousands of Canadians each year, with limited therapeutic options for many. Genomic tumour profiling through this liquid biopsy test provides critical insights into the molecular drivers of cancer, enabling oncologists to personalize treatment plans and improve patient outcomes. As the Canadian Cancer Society estimates 28,000 new prostate cancer cases annually in Canada, this initiative addresses a significant need for innovative diagnostic solutions.

Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, liquid biopsy testing analyzes a simple blood sample to identify circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA). This advancement is pivotal in addressing significant gaps in diagnostic accessibility for mCRPC patients for whom tissue biopsy is not possible or who are rapidly progressing and cannot afford to wait for traditional tumour test results. Following blood draw collection, the OncoHelix-4 test uses the MSK-ACCESS® assay and SOPHiA DDM™ state-of-the-art algorithms to detect genomic alterations in 146 cancer-related genes, reporting actionable insights to the treating physician.

“This minimally invasive, innovative approach delivers rapid results for clinicians and patients, accelerating clinical decision making and enabling timely, personalized treatments,” said Dr. Pinaki Bose, OncoHelix co-founder and Executive Vice President. “We are grateful to AstraZeneca for bringing us on board for this initiative. It aligns perfectly with OncoHelix’s mission to ensure Canadians can access best-in class diagnostics without their samples or data leaving the country.”

“We’re pleased to be able to offer critical liquid biopsy testing to men living with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, in provinces that are not currently funding this type of diagnostic test,” said Erik Schrader, Vice President, Head of Oncology, AstraZeneca Canada. “At AstraZeneca, we’re committed to supporting solutions which ensure Canadians have equitable access to diagnostic tests to determine their best treatment plan, by temporarily filling the gap and accelerating the ability of provinces to provide public access to these important tools.”

This collaboration is a testament to OncoHelix’s unwavering commitment to advancing precision oncology with a patient-first focus. Together with AstraZeneca, OncoHelix is redefining diagnostic pathways to improve outcomes for men fighting metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

For more information about the test and how to access it, visit www.oncohelix.org or contact precision.diagnostics@oncohelix.org.

